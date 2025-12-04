Amazon has introduced a new Alexa+ feature for Fire TV that lets viewers jump directly to specific scenes in Prime Video movies by describing them aloud. The tool, based on artificial intelligence, was first shown during Amazon's hardware previews earlier this year. It is now beginning to reach users widely. Amazon says the feature is designed to simplify navigation by letting viewers describe the moment they want to watch, helping them find a scene more quickly without manual fast-forwarding or on-screen searching.

New Alexa+ Feature Lets Fire TV Viewers Describe a Scene and Watch It Instantly

The Alexa+ feature works by understanding natural language descriptions of scenes, Amazon says in its announcement. It can recognise character names, locations, quotes, and general actions, so users can request scenes such as “the card scene in Love Actually,” “the moment Joshua says shall we play a game,” or “the boulder chase in Raiders of the Lost Ark,” as per the company. Amazon adds that the system can identify a movie even when the title is not mentioned.

Amazon explains that this capability relies on multiple layers of metadata and artificial intelligence. Fire TV uses information from Prime Video's X-Ray, which maps scenes to cast members, songs, and other details. Alexa+ then applies generative AI models, including Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude, to interpret the spoken request and match it to a precise time code. The company says this approach allows the system to move quickly from the playback request.

At launch, the feature supports thousands of Prime Video movies with tens of thousands of indexed scenes. It works with titles included with a Prime membership, as well as purchased or rented films. Amazon plans to expand support to more movies and TV shows. For now, there is no on-screen indicator for movies that support scene jumping. The company says the simplest way to check is to ask Alexa+.

Alexa+ also supports additional viewing tools. Users can ask about actors, soundtracks, or behind-the-scenes details while watching. During live sports, Alexa+ can provide scores, player information, and highlight summaries. Amazon says these features draw on the same AI foundation that powers the new scene-jump function.