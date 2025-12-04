Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon's Alexa+ AI Scene Search Feature Rolls Out to Prime Video on Fire TV: Here's How It Works

Amazon's Alexa+ AI Scene Search Feature Rolls Out to Prime Video on Fire TV: Here's How It Works

At launch, the Alexa+ feature supports thousands of Prime Video movies with "tens of thousands" of indexed scenes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2025 12:11 IST
Amazon's Alexa+ AI Scene Search Feature Rolls Out to Prime Video on Fire TV: Here's How It Works

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon plans to expand Alexa+ support to more movies and TV shows

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AI models identify scenes using natural language requests
  • System works with X-Ray metadata to find exact moments
  • Alexa+ can recognise quotes, characters, and locations
Advertisement

Amazon has introduced a new Alexa+ feature for Fire TV that lets viewers jump directly to specific scenes in Prime Video movies by describing them aloud. The tool, based on artificial intelligence, was first shown during Amazon's hardware previews earlier this year. It is now beginning to reach users widely. Amazon says the feature is designed to simplify navigation by letting viewers describe the moment they want to watch, helping them find a scene more quickly without manual fast-forwarding or on-screen searching.

New Alexa+ Feature Lets Fire TV Viewers Describe a Scene and Watch It Instantly

The Alexa+ feature works by understanding natural language descriptions of scenes, Amazon says in its announcement. It can recognise character names, locations, quotes, and general actions, so users can request scenes such as “the card scene in Love Actually,” “the moment Joshua says shall we play a game,” or “the boulder chase in Raiders of the Lost Ark,” as per the company. Amazon adds that the system can identify a movie even when the title is not mentioned.

Amazon explains that this capability relies on multiple layers of metadata and artificial intelligence. Fire TV uses information from Prime Video's X-Ray, which maps scenes to cast members, songs, and other details. Alexa+ then applies generative AI models, including Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude, to interpret the spoken request and match it to a precise time code. The company says this approach allows the system to move quickly from the playback request.

At launch, the feature supports thousands of Prime Video movies with tens of thousands of indexed scenes. It works with titles included with a Prime membership, as well as purchased or rented films. Amazon plans to expand support to more movies and TV shows. For now, there is no on-screen indicator for movies that support scene jumping. The company says the simplest way to check is to ask Alexa+. 

Alexa+ also supports additional viewing tools. Users can ask about actors, soundtracks, or behind-the-scenes details while watching. During live sports, Alexa+ can provide scores, player information, and highlight summaries. Amazon says these features draw on the same AI foundation that powers the new scene-jump function.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alexa Plus, Alexa, Fire TV, Amazon, AI, Artificial Intelligence, voice assistant
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Schedules 'The First Look' Event Two Days Ahead of CES 2026; Galaxy Z TriFold Global Launch Expected
iOS 26.2 Release Candidate Update Rolls Out to Beta Testers as Apple Prompts Users to Upgrade to iOS 26

Related Stories

Amazon's Alexa+ AI Scene Search Feature Rolls Out to Prime Video on Fire TV: Here's How It Works
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  2. Realme P4x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  3. Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications Feature Comes to India
  4. Realme Watch 5 Launched in India With Up to 16-Day Battery Life: See Price
  5. OnePlus Ace 6T With Massive 8,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  6. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Leaked; Might Arrive With Bigger Battery
  7. Micron to Shut Down Crucial Amid Global RAM Shortage
  8. Apple's iPhone 17e Could Arrive With This Additional Display Upgrade
  9. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.2 RC Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Launch With This Notable Design Change
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale Date Announced; Discounts on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Expected
  2. Apple’s Design Chief Responsible for Liquid Glass UI Reportedly Departs to Join Meta
  3. Realme Watch 5 Launched in India With 1.97-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 16-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. Oppo Pad 5 Receives BIS Certification, Suggesting Imminent Launch in India
  5. Global Foldable Shipments Increase in Q3 2025 as Samsung Retains Market Lead: Counterpoint
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Image That Hints at Redesigned Rear Camera Module
  7. Netflix Reportedly Sells Spry Fox Back to Founders as Company Shifts Gaming Strategy
  8. Google Workspace Studio Launched, Lets Users Create AI Agents for Automation
  9. Google Expands In-Call Scam Protection for Banking Apps: Here's How It Works on Android
  10. Bitcoin Price Consolidates Near $93,200 as Crypto Market Recovers From November Slowdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »