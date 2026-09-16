Xiaomi 18 Pro is confirmed to launch in China soon. The company recently started teasing the launch of its next-generation flagship smartphone. The handset is expected to debut along with the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and the standard Xiaomi 18. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is teased to launch with a secondary display on the back, similar to last year's Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Ahead of its debut, the Xiaomi 18 Pro has been spotted on a benchmarking platform with an unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset. The flagship handset has also been spotted with 16GB of RAM and Android 17.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified Xiaomi smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number SM8975. In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed that the model number belongs to the soon-to-be-launched Xiaomi 18 Pro. The listing suggests that the flagship phone will be equipped with a QTI SM8975 chipset, which is the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC from Qualcomm. The chipset is expected to be built on a 2nm process, competing with the recently unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset on the Xiaomi 18 Pro will reportedly feature three efficiency cores clocked at 3.74GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.03GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 5.01GHz. The handset managed to score 3,619 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test and 11,842 points on the multi-core performance test.

It is expected to ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS 4, which is based on Android 17. Moreover, the Xiaomi 18 Pro has been listed with 14.71GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB of RAM. It is worth noting that the company has yet to confirm these details, including the chipset. Hence, one should take these with a pinch of salt.

As previously mentioned, this comes shortly after the smartphone maker teased the launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series](https://www.gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/xiaomi-18-pro-series-teaser-new-rear-screen-feature-launch-timeline-12052692), which is expected to also include the Pro Max model. The phone is teased to feature a secondary display on the back with a triple rear camera unit, with two lenses placed inside the camera module, along with the rear screen. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.