Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Says Claude Assisted Cyberattacks and Military Weapons Development

Anthropic Says Claude Assisted Cyberattacks and Military Weapons Development

Anthropic says one Russia-linked group used the model during an operation targeting organisations in Ukraine and Europe.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 10:57 IST
Anthropic Says Claude Assisted Cyberattacks and Military Weapons Development

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Anthropic banned accounts tied to the operations

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The China-linked group targeted around 50 organisations
  • Anthropic found six cases involving weapons activity
  • Claude helped develop guided-rocket software in Yemen
Advertisement

Anthropic says groups linked to Russia and China used Claude in cyber espionage campaigns and military weapons projects, including work on missiles, drones, electronic warfare and anti-torpedo systems. The company disclosed the findings in its September 2026 threat intelligence report, which describes several operations where Claude became part of broader technical workflows rather than serving only as a general-purpose assistant. The cases also show attackers using the models for vulnerability research, exploit development, intelligence gathering and software engineering across multiple stages of their operations.

Claude Used Across Russian and China-Linked Cyber Operations

Anthropic says a Russia-linked group used Claude while running an espionage campaign against military intelligence organisations in Ukraine, European governments, and diplomatic and defence targets. The company ties the activity to public reporting around Midnight Blizzard. According to Anthropic, the group used Claude across several parts of the operation, including phishing, infrastructure setup, malware development, maintaining access, command-and-control systems, and moving stolen data.

VoltAnthropic Discussion
Explore More...

The company also describes a China-linked operation involving Chinese-speaking operators likely based in Changsha, Hunan. Anthropic says they used Claude to attempt intrusions, scout foreign government networks, research vulnerabilities, develop exploits and malware, and gather intelligence. The group ran several workstreams at the same time and shared tools and infrastructure between them.

That operation targeted around 50 organisations across education, retail, energy, technology, healthcare, finance and manufacturing, as well as government agencies, according to the company. Anthropic says the group pulled hundreds of megabytes of student data from an education technology company, accessed a retailer's live systems and obtained citizen records from a Southeast Asian government agency. Its investigation also found vulnerability research that uncovered previously unknown flaws and produced working exploits for several network and security appliances.

Anthropic says it banned the accounts involved in the campaign and added monitoring to detect related activity. The company also used information from the investigation to strengthen its safeguards against similar misuse.

Anthropic identified six cases involving conventional weapons activity across China, Russia and Yemen, including software development for a guided rocket, an anti-torpedo system, a drone swarm and electronic warfare systems. The company says the other two cases involved attempts to procure equipment for Russian defence customers and gather intelligence on a directed-energy weapon and its suppliers.

In one China-linked case, Claude helped prepare technical specifications and a Chinese-language proposal of more than 200 pages for an anti-torpedo fire-control system, according to Anthropic. The group also used the model to compare the proposed system with US anti-torpedo and anti-submarine programmes. The company believes a Chinese defence manufacturer used the work while preparing a proposal for the People's Liberation Army Navy.

Another case involved Claude-assisted software development for electronic warfare and air-defence suppression. Anthropic says the system could analyse radar and air-defence positions, assess the effectiveness of jamming and rank potential targets. The group later built a simulation around roughly 12 targets in Taiwan, including radar installations, air-defence batteries, air bases and military command facilities. The company describes the group as a China-based defence and military-industrial researcher with links to Chinese military research institutions, including the PLA Academy of Military Sciences.

In Yemen, Anthropic says Claude helped develop flight-control firmware and terminal guidance for a guided rocket. The users later fed telemetry from a live field test back into the model to investigate why the test failed. The same work also covered ballistic-missile trajectory simulations and flight-control optimisation.

Across these cases, the people involved already had the necessary weapons expertise or access to the relevant hardware, according to Anthropic. The company says some groups split their work across multiple sessions to make the wider objective less obvious and tried other ways to get around its safeguards. Anthropic also shared relevant threat intelligence with government authorities and industry partners where appropriate.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, Anthropic Claude, AI, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cyberattacks, cyber espionage, malware
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Delivery Dates Slip to October in India, US After Preorders Begin

Related Stories

Anthropic Says Claude Assisted Cyberattacks and Military Weapons Development
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Watch S2 Will Launch With These New Health Tracking Features
  2. Redmi Note 17 Pro Series With Up to 10,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  3. Oracle Cuts More Jobs as AI Data Centre Spending Rises
  4. OnePlus N6 Lite Will Launch in India on This Date: See Features
  5. iPhone Air vs iPhone 17 Trade-In Value: US and India Compared
  6. Google's Motion Assist Feature Expands to More Devices
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature M16 OLED Panels
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Features Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Note 17 Pro Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  3. Google’s Motion Assist Expands to More Android Phones: How to Enable the Motion Sickness Feature
  4. iPhone Air Trade-In Value Matches Cheaper iPhone 17 in US, Despite Higher Launch Price
  5. Oracle Layoffs Reportedly Begin as Company Ramps Up AI Infrastructure Investments
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Will Reportedly Launch Early Next Month: Expected Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature M16 OLED Panels; May Prioritise Privacy Over Brightness
  8. Anthropic Says Claude Assisted Cyberattacks and Military Weapons Development
  9. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Delivery Dates Slip to October in India, US After Preorders Begin
  10. Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro Design, Colour Options Reportedly Leak Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »