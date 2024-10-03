Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was launched on Wednesday. It comes with 50 percent more RAM than its predecessor for improved performance, better cameras and up to 13 hours of battery life. Amazon's new lineup comprises three models: Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, with the latter two being kid-focussed models. The e-commerce giant says customers can get its latest tablet with up to 50 percent savings courtesy of its introductory pricing.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Series Price

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet price starts at $54.99 for the 32GB storage model. It also comes in a 64GB option which costs $84.99. However, the e-commerce platform says this is just the introductory pricing valid until October 9, after which it will be revised to $99.99 and $129.99 for both models, respectively.

The tablet is available in three colourways: Black, Emerald and Hibiscus.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Specifications

Amazon Fire HD 8 is equipped with an 8-inch HD display. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM, which is 50 percent more than its predecessor, and up to 64GB of in-built storage. The tablet is powered by a hexa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The latter is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. For optics, the tablet sports a 5-megapixel front selfie camera.

The new Amazon tablet promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet also boasts generative AI features. It gets a writing assistant which can help refine messages. It is said to be compatible with any app such as emails, Microsoft Word documents and even social media. Amazon says it will also offer web page summarisation via the Silk browser. Users will be able to get highlights and key points of the article.

The tablet also brings new customisation options with the new Wallpaper Creator. Users can choose from one of the curated prompts or enter their own to enable the wallpaper's generation by leveraging generative AI.