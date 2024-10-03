Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet With 8 inch HD Display and Generative AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet With 8-inch HD Display and Generative AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price

Amazon says its Fire HD 8 tablet supports web page summarisation of articles via the Silk browser.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 October 2024 14:10 IST
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet With 8-inch HD Display and Generative AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet brings 50 percent more RAM than its predecessor

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet comes with up to 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM
  • It is available in three colourways: Black, Emerald and Hibiscus
  • The tablet also brings support for generative AI features
Advertisement

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was launched on Wednesday. It comes with 50 percent more RAM than its predecessor for improved performance, better cameras and up to 13 hours of battery life. Amazon's new lineup comprises three models: Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, with the latter two being kid-focussed models. The e-commerce giant says customers can get its latest tablet with up to 50 percent savings courtesy of its introductory pricing.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Series Price

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet price starts at $54.99 for the 32GB storage model. It also comes in a 64GB option which costs $84.99. However, the e-commerce platform says this is just the introductory pricing valid until October 9, after which it will be revised to $99.99 and $129.99 for both models, respectively.

The tablet is available in three colourways: Black, Emerald and Hibiscus.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Specifications

Amazon Fire HD 8 is equipped with an 8-inch HD display. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM, which is 50 percent more than its predecessor, and up to 64GB of in-built storage. The tablet is powered by a hexa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The latter is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. For optics, the tablet sports a 5-megapixel front selfie camera.

The new Amazon tablet promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet also boasts generative AI features. It gets a writing assistant which can help refine messages. It is said to be compatible with any app such as emails, Microsoft Word documents and even social media. Amazon says it will also offer web page summarisation via the Silk browser. Users will be able to get highlights and key points of the article.

The tablet also brings new customisation options with the new Wallpaper Creator. Users can choose from one of the curated prompts or enter their own to enable the wallpaper's generation by leveraging generative AI.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet price, Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google for India 2024: Gemini Live Updated With Support for Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages

Related Stories

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet With 8-inch HD Display and Generative AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Plant
  2. Apple Store Festive Offers: iPhone 15 Available With Free Beats Solo Buds, More
  3. Google for India 2024: New AI, Payment and Health Features Unveiled
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Projectors
  6. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12
  7. Gemini Live Now Works in Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans
  2. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Component Plant
  3. Global Bank Messaging Network SWIFT to Trial Live Digital Currency Transactions in 2025
  4. Microsoft Copilot Updated With AI-Powered Voice and Vision Features; Recall Availability Expanded
  5. Oppo Find X8 Design Leaked as Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Projectors
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series, Honor Magic 7 Lineup Tipped to Be Unveiled in October Following Vivo X200 Series Launch
  8. OnePlus 13 to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12, Tipster Claims
  9. Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
  10. Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »