OnePlus Ace 5 Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 100W Charging Support, More

OnePlus Ace 5 could get a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO 2D display with 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 November 2024 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 was launched in January in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 is likely to be rebranded internationally as OnePlus 13R
  • OnePlus Ace 5 is likely to debut as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 3
  • It could ship with a battery that will be at least 6,000mAh in size
OnePlus is expected to reveal the Ace 5 series either by the end of this year or early next year. The BBK subsidiary is yet to confirm the existence of the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro, but ahead of it, a Chinese tipster has suggested the key specifications of the vanilla model. It is said to come with a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus Ace 5 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an upgrade from the OnePlus Ace 3 which came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. 

OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested the key specifications of the OnePlus Ace 5. As per the post, the handset will feature BOE's 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO 2D display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, alongside up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

dcs weibo OnePlus Ace 5

OnePlus Ace 5 Leaked Specifications
Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

 

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 5 will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It could pack a 16-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

The OnePlus Ace 5 could ship with a battery that will be at least 6,000mAh in capacity. It is said to come with 100W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is likely to debut as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 3. The OnePlus Ace 3 was launched in January in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery. It is sold outside the Chinese market as OnePlus 12R. Therefore, we can expect the OnePlus Ace 5 to launch internationally as the OnePlus 13R.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 3
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
