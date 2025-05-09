As the weekend is around the corner, we are back with our curated list of the top OTT releases for the week. However, the best part about this weekend is that OTT is coming up with some of the most exciting movies and series. From a heartfelt comedy, The Royals, to an intense The Diplomat, there's a lot on your weekend platter. Here's a list of the top OTT releases of the week.

Top OTT Releases this Week

The Royals

Release Date: May 09, 2025

May 09, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romcom, Drama

Romcom, Drama Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat

The Royals is a rom-com drama set to release this week. It stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The plot follows Price Aviraj Singh (Ishaan Khatter) and Sophia Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), where the two develop feelings for each other, during the restoration of their palace. Price's family hires Sophia, but soon the love story in their palace commences. Watch this light-hearted movie only on Netflix.

The Diplomat

Release Date: May 09, 2025

May 09, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Political Thriller

Political Thriller Cast: John Abraham, Kumud Mishra, Vishal Vashishtha, Sadia Khatib, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, Benjamin Gilani

Based on a True Story, The Diplomat revolves around J.P. Singh, Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan. He faces an extraordinary problem when he is confronted by a mysterious woman claiming her Indian citizenship, asking him for help to return to India. To ensure her safe return to India, J.P. Singh finds himself stuck in the web of both governments. John Abraham has portrayed the role of J.P. Singh.

Gram Chikitsalay

Release Date: May 09, 2025

May 09, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Cast: Vinay Pathak, Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

From the makers of the most popular Indian series, Panchayat, the makers are back with an all-new comedy series, Gram Chikitsalay. The story is based on the remote village called Bhatkhandi, where Dr. Prabhat, portrayed by the talented Amol Parashar, is trying to revive the old medical centre of the village. However, to achieve so, he has to face Dr. Chetak Kumar (Vinay Pathak), a fraudster, who is trusted by the entire village for his treatment. The hustles, conversations, and the race to revival will fill you with ultimate laughter.

Bohurupi

Release Date: May 09, 2025

May 09, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Abir Chatterjee, Koushani Mukherjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty

Bohurupi is a Bengali Action-Thriller film that revolves around a con artist named Bikram Pramanik, who is falsely accused of murder and robbery. He is further tortured in Jail, which turns this innocent soul to become a mastermind. He then plans a series of robberies and escapes every single time, to take revenge on the corrupted system. Will he ever be held red-handed? Or how long will he manage to escape? Watch this thriller soon, only on Zee5.

Robinhood

Release Date: May 02, 2025

May 02, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Cast: Sreeleela, Nithiin, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage

After hitting the theatres in March, Robinhood, a Telugu action-comedy movie, is set to release on Zee5. The movie follows a modern Robin Hood, who transforms himself to become a bodyguard when he is offered to safeguard a high-profile client. This movie is packed with action sequences, with great humor and comedy. Watch how Robinhood turns himself from stealing to protecting, only on Zee5.

Good Bad Ugly

Release Date: May 08, 2025

May 08, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tinnu Anand

Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil action comedy movie that follows AK, also called The Red Dragon, who leaves crime to become clean for his wife and son. However, post his release from prison, his son gets threats from his enemies. To protect his family, he has to go ugly with his game all over again. Watch this ultimate action movie, streaming on Netflix.

Odela 2

Release Date: May 08, 2025

May 08, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Supernatural, Thriller, Crime

Supernatural, Thriller, Crime Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishtha N. Simha

Nestled in a remote village, Odela 2 is a supernatural thriller movie that revolves around Odella Mallana Swamy, who tries to save his village from evil forces. The village is bound by age-old traditions and rich cultural heritage. To protect the village, Odela Mallana Swamy faces challenges imposed by the evil forces. Watch this thriller only on Prime Video. Streaming Now.

Maria

Release Date: May 09, 2025

May 09, 2025 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Cast: Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Stephen Ashfiled

Maria is a Psychological biographical drama film that portrays the life of the popular opera singer Maria Callas. The story follows her life before the seven days of her death in the year 1977, in Paris. The movie has been written by Steven Knight, and Pablo Larraín is the director.

Long Way Home

Release Date: May 09, 2025

May 09, 2025 OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Genre: Travel Drama

Travel Drama Cast: Ewan McGregor, Charlie Boorman

Long Way Home is a travel drama TV series that is set to premiere on Apple TV+ from 9th May 2025. This series covers Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman, who take on an adventure ride on their refurbished vintage bikes. They will travel from Scotland (Ewan McGregor's Home) to England (Charlie Boorman's Home). In this journey, the duo will take the route through Northern Europe and the Continent.

Other OTT Releases This Week