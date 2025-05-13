Amazon Prime Video will start showing limited advertisements between content in India starting next month. As per the company, Amazon Prime subscribers will see ads while watching their favourite films and TV shows on the e-commerce giant's video streaming platform. Those who do not wish to get interrupted with ads can enrol in a new ad-free opt-in plan which potentially makes subscribing to Amazon Prime and its suite of media-consumption apps considerably more expensive than before.

Limited Ads on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has announced that it will start showing limited advertisements when streaming content starting June 17, 2025, in an email sent to subscribers and seen by Gadgets 360 staff. The video streaming platform says that this move will enable it to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.” These ads will appear while watching films and TV shows.

However, Amazon emphasises that it aims to have “meaningfully” fewer ads than traditional TV channels as well as other media streaming services. There will be no change to the current price of the Prime membership which the user is enrolled in and no manual intervention is required, as per the company.

For those looking for a completely ad-free experience, the video streaming platform has also announced a new opt-in plan which will be available for subscription starting June 17. It is an add-on to the existing Amazon Prime subscription and costs Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 699 per year.

Notably, advertisements on Prime Video were previously limited to Australia, Canada, Mexico, the UK, the US, and a few European countries. In October 2024, the company announced that it would soon introduce ads between films and TV shows in India too, although the exact date when this change would be made was unknown. Ads on Prime Video are only expected to affect regular Prime members. Those subscribed to the Prime Lite plan, which already has ad-supported content, will not witness any change.

Amazon Prime Subscription Benefits, Price

Amazon Prime subscription in India is available at Rs. 1,499 for the yearly plan. Alternatively, customers can opt for one-month and three-month Prime plans, priced at Rs. 299 and Rs. 599, respectively. The Amazon Prime subscription offers benefits such as same-day and one-day delivery options, free shipping with no minimum order requirement, cashbacks on purchases made with select cards, and early access to lightning deals. Additionally, it grants access to other Amazon-owned platforms such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading.

There's also a Prime Lite plan which is priced at Rs. 799 for 12 months. However, it limits Prime Video content to mobile phones only at a maximum resolution of 720p.