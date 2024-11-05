Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B has resigned from his role at the firm, the company announced on Tuesday. The executive joined the company in 2018, and was elevated to the role of president in 2022. He oversaw the growth of the Chinese smartphone maker's Indian subsidiary over the past few years, despite a brief setback a couple of years ago, when the company faced scrutiny from government agencies over alleged illegal remittances. After his exit, he will continue to work with the firm as an independent strategic advisor.

Update: This story has been updated with Xiaomi's confirmation that Muralikrishnan B has resigned from the firm, as well as the executive's statement.

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Exits Firm

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Xiaomi India announced that Muralikrishnan B has stepped down from his role at the company, for personal reasons. The executive is set to pursue his executive doctorate in management, with a focus on ‘Consumer Behaviour on Technology Platforms'. He will continue in his role at the firm until the end of the year, according to Xiaomi.

Sudhin Mathur (COO), Varun Madan (CPO), Muralikrishnan B, Anuj Sharma (CMO), and Sameer Rao (CFO)

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

During his tenure at Xiaomi India, the executive oversaw the growth of the company at several levels — from expanding the firm's offline retail channels, to partnering with Dixon Technologies to produce its smartphones in the country in 2023.

He was also at the helm when Xiaomi India faced intense scrutiny from government agencies in 2022, over alleged illegal royalty payments. In June 2023, the company's officials and three banks in India were served a show-cause notice by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged FEMA violations.

Xiaomi has announced that Chief Operating Officer Sudhin Mathur (former Managing Director at Motorola, Lenovo) will guide key functions in India, along with other executives such as CFO Sameer Rao, CPO Varun Madan, and CMO Anuj Sharma.

"My experience at Xiaomi India has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my career. The values of sincerity and passion that Xiaomi embodies have been central to our journey. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together in such a dynamic market. I am grateful to Xiaomi's leadership for their guidance, to my peers and team members for their support, and to our partners and Xiaomi fans who have been integral to our success," Muralikrishnan B said in a prepared statement.