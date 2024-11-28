Technology News
Anthropic Introduces Custom Styles in Claude AI That Can Match Users' Writing Style

With the Custom Styles feature, Claude AI will get Formal, Concise, and Explanatory preset styles.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 19:05 IST
Anthropic Introduces Custom Styles in Claude AI That Can Match Users’ Writing Style

Photo Credit: Anthropic

GitLab is using Claude’s Custom Styles feature in its chatbots

Highlights
  • Users can also upload sample content and Claude will pick the style
  • Samples can be added by attaching a document or pasting text
  • The option to choose styles will be visible in Claude’s text field
Anthropic introduced a new feature in Claude on Tuesday that will allow the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to generate responses in users' preferred writing style. Dubbed Custom Style, the new feature is aimed at the chatbot's responses more in tune with how the user generally writes and prefers to read. With this personalisation feature, users can either select from three preset options or add their own writing sample to make the AI adopt that style. The company has rolled out the new feature to all Claude users.

Anthropic Introduces Custom Styles in Claude

While chatbots powered by large language models (LLMs) are capable of generating content on virtually any topic, often the limiter becomes the writing style. The AI can sometimes generate content in an overly formal tone that might not be suited for a message generated for a friend, or use a flowery language that might be too flashy for an academic paper.

While some AI tools, such as Google's Gemini in Gmail and Docs or Samsung's Galaxy AI in Notes offer users some presets to control the tonality of the generated output, usually such tools are not available within major AI chatbots. For most cases, the only workaround is to detail the desired writing style manually in every prompt.

clause custom styles Claude Custom Styles

Custom Styles feature in Claude
Photo Credit: Anthropic

 

In a newsroom post, Anthropic announced the release of the Custom Styles feature that will make this process easier. The new feature is available to all users across all platforms. To use it, users can go to Claude and see a new quill icon added at the bottom of the text field, next to the AI model selection button.

Once a user taps on the icon, users can see four preset options — Normal, Concise, Formal, and Explanatory. The Formal style generates clear and polished responses while the Concise style generates shorter and direct responses. Anthropic says the Explanatory style is suitable for “educational responses for learning new concepts.”

Apart from this, users can also create custom styles. The process is simple. Users can tap on the “Create and Edit Styles” option which opens a new pop-up window. The users can either paste a writing sample of theirs or upload a document. Claude can analyse the content for the writing structure, tonality, word preference, and more.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to test out the feature. The feature appears to be working properly, however, in practical usage, we found the AI was not able to pick up on the writing nuances and resorted to only following the general outlines of the writing style.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
Reliance Digital Announces Black Friday Sale in India With Offers on iPhone 16 and Home Appliances

Anthropic Introduces Custom Styles in Claude AI That Can Match Users’ Writing Style
