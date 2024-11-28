Reliance Digital has announced its Black Friday Sale in India. The sale, which commenced today (Thursday), offers a wide range of electronic items such as smartphones, laptops, and home appliances at discounted prices. Further, customers can take advantage of additional bank offers to get the products at even lower rates than their usual market prices. However, it ends on December 2, giving customers less than a week's time to buy all the products they desire.

Reliance Digital Black Friday Sale 2024

One of the most notable deals during the Reliance Digital Black Friday Sale is on the iPhone 16. Apple's latest iPhone model usually retails for Rs. 79,900 but customers can get it for as low as Rs. 70,900. Further, they can also get their hands on the iPad which starts at Rs. 1,371 per month.

On select side-by-side refrigerators, Reliance Digital is offering up to Rs. 25,000 off as an instant discount, and the option to purchase a Philips Air Fryer, which has an MRP of Rs. 8,995, for Rs. 1,999. Moreover, they can get up to Rs. 12,000 off on front-load washing machines and purchase the Philips Air Fryer for just Rs. 1,499. Another notable deal is live on the BPL 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC, which is available for Rs. 29,990. The Black Friday Sale is also offering great deals on a wide range of gaming laptops which start at Rs. 46,990.

For those looking to invest in audio products, they can avail of a deal on the Sony C510 earbuds. They usually retail for Rs. 8,990 but can be purchased at a special price of Rs. 3,990 during the Reliance Digital sale. Meanwhile, the Samsung 3.1 Channel B650D sound bar is currently selling at a whopping 50 percent discount for Rs. 15,990.

In addition to price cuts, buyers can get up to Rs 10,000 instant discount on select debit and credit cards from leading banks such as ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard. Those who do not wish to pay the full amount in one go can avail of loan offers, with the e-commerce platform offering a cashback of up to Rs. 22,500 with Bajaj Finserv and IDFC First Bank.