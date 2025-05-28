Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic’s Claude AI Chatbot Gets Voice Mode Feature, Offers Real Time Two Way Conversations

Anthropic’s Claude AI Chatbot Gets Voice Mode Feature, Offers Real-Time Two-Way Conversations

Claude’s Voice Mode is currently available in beta, and will be rolled out to all users over the next few weeks.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 17:18 IST
Anthropic’s Claude AI Chatbot Gets Voice Mode Feature, Offers Real-Time Two-Way Conversations

Photo Credit: X/Anthropic

With Voice Mode, users will be able to see the key points on the screen as Claude speaks

Highlights
  • Anthropic said Voice Mode is currently only available in English
  • The Claude feature can be accessed via Claude’s mobile apps
  • Some Voice Mode features are only available to paid users
Advertisement

Anthropic is finally adding Voice Mode capability to its Claude chatbot. On Tuesday, the artificial intelligence (AI) firm announced the rollout of the real-time two-way voice conversation feature, which will be available in Claude's mobile apps. Similar to its recently released web search feature, the company is late to the voice mode party, with major competitors such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot already offering this feature. Anthropic is currently rolling out the feature to all users of Claude, but some premium features are only available to paid subscribers.

Claude Can Now Speak to You

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Anthropic announced the release of the Voice Mode feature. It is currently available in beta and supports only the English language. Claude users will get the feature in the mobile apps in the next few weeks.

Describing the feature on its support page, the company said, “Voice mode allows you to have complete spoken conversations with Claude on your iOS and Android devices.” It is essentially a real-time two-way voice conversation feature, similar to Gemini Live and ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode. Based on a demo shared by the company, the voice is not expressive, but it is also not a text-to-speech (TTS)-like robotic voice. Claude responds fluently, but in a neutral tone.

One unique aspect of Claude's Voice Mode is that users can see the key points from the conversation on the screen while conversing with the AI. Users can also switch between text and voice modes within the same conversation, without interrupting the flow. Paid subscribers can also access their Google Docs, Calendar, Gmail, and web searches via voice conversations.

To use the feature, users will have to open the Claude mobile app and tap on the Voice Mode button (sound wave icon next to the microphone icon) located within the text field. Users will then be able to choose from several voice options. Once they have picked their preferred voice, users can begin a voice conversation.

claude voice mode controls Claude voice mode

Voice mode controls in Claude
Photo Credit: Anthropic

 

The Voice Mode interface comes with several new buttons. Once a user has spoken the message, they will need to tap the up arrow to send the message to Claude. The stop square interrupts Claude's response. The plus icon opens the camera, photos, or files, and the X button exits voice mode.

Notably, those on the free tier of Claude will be able to send roughly 20-30 voice messages before hitting a session limit. This limit will refresh daily.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Rolls Out First One UI 8 Beta Update for Galaxy S25 Series in Select Countries: Eligibility, Features
iPhone 17 Air to Launch With Silicon-Carbon Battery and Aluminium Frame, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Anthropic’s Claude AI Chatbot Gets Voice Mode Feature, Offers Real-Time Two-Way Conversations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Air Battery Specifications, Weight and Other Details Leaked
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Review: A Perfect Blend of Style and Speed
  3. Motorola Edge 2025 Goes Official With New AI Key: See Price, Features
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Design Teaser Shows Textured Button
  5. DeepSeek Unveils Update to R1 Model as AI Race Heats Up
  6. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Fittingly Sold 3.3 Million Copies in 33 Days
  2. Luxembourg Labels Crypto Firms as High-Risk Entities for Money Laundering 
  3. Opera Neon Agentic Browser Unveiled, Uses AI Agents to Plan Trips and Build Websites
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Spotted on Geekbench Again; Key Specifications Listed
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Design Officially Teased; Appears With Textured Button
  6. Xiaomi Reports Rs. 1.31 Lakh Crore Revenue in Q1 2025, Beats Rs. 1.2 Lakh Crore Mark Again
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Use Inkjet Printing to Enable Thinner Lens Modules: Report
  8. iOS 19 to Reportedly Enable Easy eSIM Transfers from iPhone to Android
  9. DeepSeek Unveils Update to R1 Model as AI Race Heats Up
  10. Airtel Adds Extra Data to its 10-Day Postpaid International Roaming Pack in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »