Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Thwarts Hacker Attempts to Misuse Claude AI for Cybercrime

Anthropic Thwarts Hacker Attempts to Misuse Claude AI for Cybercrime

Anthropic's report said its internal systems had stopped the attacks and it was sharing the case studies to help others understand the risks.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 August 2025 18:19 IST
Anthropic Thwarts Hacker Attempts to Misuse Claude AI for Cybercrime

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Anthropic said it follows strict safety practices, including regular testing and outside reviews

Highlights
  • Anthropic said it had banned the accounts involved, tightened its filters
  • AI tools are being increasingly exploited in cybercrime
  • Attackers attempted to use Claude to produce harmful content
Advertisement

Anthropic said on Wednesday it had detected and blocked hackers attempting to misuse its Claude AI system to write phishing emails, create malicious code and circumvent safety filters.

The company's findings, published in a report, highlight growing concerns that AI tools are increasingly exploited in cybercrime, intensifying calls for tech firms and regulators to strengthen safeguards as the technology spreads.

Anthropic's report said its internal systems had stopped the attacks and it was sharing the case studies - showing how attackers had attempted to use Claude to produce harmful content - to help others understand the risks.

The report cited attempts to use Claude to draft tailored phishing emails, write or fix snippets of malicious code and sidestep safeguards through repeated prompting.

It also described efforts to script influence campaigns by generating persuasive posts at scale and helping low-skill hackers with step-by-step instructions.

The company, backed by Amazon.com and Alphabet, did not publish technical indicators such as IPs or prompts, but said it had banned the accounts involved and tightened its filters after detecting the activity.

Experts say criminals are increasingly turning to AI to make scams more convincing and to speed up hacking attempts. These tools can help write realistic phishing messages, automate parts of malware development and even potentially assist in planning attacks.

Security researchers warn that as AI models become more powerful, the risk of misuse will grow unless companies and governments act quickly.

Anthropic said it follows strict safety practices, including regular testing and outside reviews, and plans to keep publishing reports when it finds major threats.

Microsoft and SoftBank-backed OpenAI and Google have faced similar scrutiny over fears their AI models could be exploited for hacking or scams, prompting calls for stronger safeguards.

Governments are also moving to regulate the technology, with the European Union moving forward with its Artificial Intelligence Act and the United States pushing for voluntary safety commitments from major developers.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Cyberattack, Cybercrime
Resurrecting the Dead Using AI: What Are Deadbots and Why Are They Stirring Ethical Debate?

Related Stories

Anthropic Thwarts Hacker Attempts to Misuse Claude AI for Cybercrime
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  2. Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
  3. OnePlus 15 Leaks: Everything We Know So Far About the Design and Specs
  4. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  5. Jio Extends Special Benefits Benefits to Flood-Hit Users in These States
  6. Upcoming Smartphones in September: iPhone 17 Series to Galaxy S25 FE
  7. Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on 3C Website, Charging Speed Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Tablet Shipments in India Declined 32.2 Percent YoY in H1 2025, Samsung Retains Leadership: IDC
  2. Google Phone App Updated With Support for Custom 'Profile Cards' With Images, Video
  3. Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Launched With ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. Anthropic Thwarts Hacker Attempts to Misuse Claude AI for Cybercrime
  5. Apple Teams Up With TuneIn to Boost Radio Features Amid Streaming Competition
  6. Huawei Mate XTs Design and Colourways Revealed; Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of September 4 Launch
  7. Online Money Games Ban Faces First Legal Challenge From Rummy, Poker Games Firm A23
  8. BSNL BiTV Premium Pack Announced With Over 25 OTT Platforms, More Than 450 Live TV Channels: Price, Benefits
  9. Global Smartphone Market to Grow 1 Percent in 2025, Despite Challenging Economy, Soft Demand: IDC
  10. Google Translate Is Adding a Gemini AI-Powered Feature That Can Rival Duolingo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »