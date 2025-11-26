Sunshine Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

The Filipino movie Sunshine had a great theatrical release earlier, and now it is all set for its OTT release and is currently streaming on Netflix from today. Antoninette Jadaone and stars Maris Racal direct the movie. After a successful theatrical run in the Philippines and winning some international awards, it was also recognized as one of the best films at the Berlin International Film Festival. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Sunshine?

The Sunshine, after a great theatrical release, is now out streaming from November 26 on Netflix.

Official Trailer and Plot

Antoninette Jadaone's Sunshine released its trailer last year at the Toronto Film Festival. The trailer highlighted the sensitive topic of teenage pregnancy and abortion in the Philippines, while also highlighting the struggles and challenges of aspiring Olympic athletes.

The movie follows the story of a teenage girl, a gymnast, who discovers she is pregnant right before the national team tryouts. Hence, the movie explores the challenges faced by pregnant women in the predominantly Catholic Philippines, where abortion is illegal and unsafe procedures are common.

So right before the national tryouts, she is on her way to a seller of illegal abortion drugs, where she meets a mysterious girl who surprisingly thinks and talks like her.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Antoninette Jadaone, the movie stars Maris Racal, Elijah Canlas, Annika Co, Jennica Garcia and more.

Reception

Sunshine, a Filipino film written and directed by Antoninette Jadaone, is now streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.6/10.