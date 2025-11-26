Technology News
English Edition

Sunshine Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Sunshine, A Filipino movie, after a great theatrical release, is now out and currently streaming on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2025 17:27 IST
Sunshine Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Sunshine, Catch Up with the Filipino Only on Netflix

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sunshine is Antoninette Jadaone's movie based on the real issue
  • the story of a national gymnast who finds out she is pregnant right
  • She is on the way to buy the meds, which are not legal in the country
Advertisement

The Filipino movie Sunshine had a great theatrical release earlier, and now it is all set for its OTT release and is currently streaming on Netflix from today. Antoninette Jadaone and stars Maris Racal direct the movie. After a successful theatrical run in the Philippines and winning some international awards, it was also recognized as one of the best films at the Berlin International Film Festival. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Sunshine?

The Sunshine, after a great theatrical release, is now out streaming from November 26 on Netflix.

Official Trailer and Plot

Antoninette Jadaone's Sunshine released its trailer last year at the Toronto Film Festival. The trailer highlighted the sensitive topic of teenage pregnancy and abortion in the Philippines, while also highlighting the struggles and challenges of aspiring Olympic athletes.

The movie follows the story of a teenage girl, a gymnast, who discovers she is pregnant right before the national team tryouts. Hence, the movie explores the challenges faced by pregnant women in the predominantly Catholic Philippines, where abortion is illegal and unsafe procedures are common.

So right before the national tryouts, she is on her way to a seller of illegal abortion drugs, where she meets a mysterious girl who surprisingly thinks and talks like her.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Antoninette Jadaone, the movie stars Maris Racal, Elijah Canlas, Annika Co, Jennica Garcia and more.

Reception

Sunshine, a Filipino film written and directed by Antoninette Jadaone, is now streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.6/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sunshine release, Filipino Movie, Netflix, IMDb, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
First Tesla Centre in India to Open Doors on November 27 With Charging, Retail, and After-Sales Services
Superman (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Sunshine Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power Review: Big on Power, Low on Price
  2. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  3. Realme P4x 5G, Watch 5 to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Poco F8 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside F8 Pro
  5. Poco F8 Series Launch Today: Know Price, Specs and More
  6. Gharwali Pedwali OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About Streaming, Plot, Cast
  7. iQOO 15 Review
  8. Poco Pad X1, Pad M1 Launched With Snapdragon Chips At This Price
  9. Microsoft Enters the AI Shopping Scene after Google, OpenAI, Perplexity
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Could Launch Soon in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Perseverance May Have Found Its First Meteorite on Mars
  2. Dark Matter May Have Been Seen for the First Time in NASA Gamma-Ray Data
  3. Boiling Oceans May Hide Beneath Icy Moons, New Study Suggests
  4. Jingle Bell Heist Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Romance Comedy Film
  5. Superman (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Saali Mohabbat OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Radhika Apte Starrer Thriller Movie
  7. Rush OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  8. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Company Managers Using Less AI Are Insane: Report
  9. Sunshine Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo Tipped to Launch Next Year With a Snapdragon Chip, 9,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »