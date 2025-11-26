Written by Peter Morgan, Rush is a 2013 motorsport Biographical film that showcases the story behind the era of Formula 1 racing. This film follows the intense rivalry between the two Formula 1 drivers, where the duo will compete against each other to win the 1976 World Championship. The rivalry lasts for years, and the sequences of the film are worth watching. Furthermore, the two drivers are pushed to their limits, only to bag the title. The film explores themes of competition, dedication, and racing.

When and Where to Watch Rush

This film is coming to Lionsgate Play only on November 28, 2025. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rush

This film revolves around two Formula drivers, James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl). The rivalries begin at the Formula Three Race, where Hunt, a reckless driver, competes against Lauda, a cool driver, and ends up winning the race, but with damage to both cars. However, Hunt suffers a tragic accident that leaves him injured for a long time, while Lauda keeps winning the championship, leading to the final race to face off against Hunt. For the last time, the duo finally races against each other, making history.

Cast and Crew of Rush:

Directed by Ron Howard, this film stars Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl in the lead roles, supported by Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara, David Calder, Natalie Dormer, and more. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer, and the cinematographer is Anthony Dod Mantle.

Reception of Rush

The film was theatrically released on September 27th, 2013, where it received an outstanding response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.1/10.