Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

iQOO 15 is offered in India via Amazon in Legend and Alpha Black colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 November 2025 13:03 IST
iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 sports 32-megapixel front-facing camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15 features 100W wired fast charging support
  • iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch display with 2K resolution
  • The Legend colour option weighs about 220g
Advertisement

iQOO 15 was launched in India on Wednesday as the smartphone maker's latest flagship handset. This comes approximately a month after the smartphone was unveiled in China. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. Moreover, it sports a 6.85-inch display with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is offered in two colourways in India via Amazon. It also gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

iQOO 15 Price in India, Availability

iQOO 15 price in India starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-of-the-line option is priced at Rs. 79,999, offering 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. However, as part of an introductory offer, the tech firm is giving an instant bank discount of Rs. 7,000, taking the effective prices of the two variants to Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 71,999, respectively.

The new handset will be available for purchase via Amazon starting December 1 at 12pm for all users. Meanwhile, Priority Pass users will be able to buy the phone starting November 27 at noon. The iQOO 15 is offered in Legend and Alpha Black colourways.

iQOO 15 Features, Specifications

The iQOO 15 ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company promises five Android upgrades and seven years of security updates for the phone. sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, 508 ppi pixel density, and 6,000 nits of local peak brightness. It also gets a 1Hz always-on display feature, too. The screen also ships with an anti-reflective film and Wet Finger Control, which allows users to call, click photos, shoot videos, and play games with wet or sweaty hands. It also gets triple ambient light sensors.

iqoo 15 legend

Powering the iQOO 15 is Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 internal storage. The company claims that the phone managed to score over 4.18 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The handset offers 23 percent improved GPU performance, 25 percent improved Ray-Tracing, enhanced 20 percent single core performance, and 17 percent improved multi core performance.

The phone also offers up to 37 percent better NPU performance. To maintain thermals, the iQOO 15 is equipped with an 8K VC Cooling System with a heat dissipation area of 8,000 sq mm. It also features a new Monster Halo ambient lighting that has been placed under the rear camera module.

iqoo 15 iqoo 2

For optics, the iQOO 15 carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary shooter with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone also features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch telephoto periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, 3.7x “Lossless Zoom”, and 10x zoom capabilities, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 1/2.76-inch sensor.

On the front, the iQOO 15 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a 90-degree field of view. It supports up to 4K resolution video recording at up to 60 fps. The handset also ships with AI Visual and Reflection Erase features, available in Standard, Portrait, and Landscape camera modes.

The iQOO 15 offers IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. It measures 8.17mm in thickness. The Alpha Black colourway, which sports a fibreglass rear panel, weighs about 216.2g, while the Legend shade gets a glass back, weighing about 220g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 price in India, iQOO 15 India launch, iQOO 15 specifications, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Three Idiots in Kenya Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Travel Show
OnePlus 15R to Launch as the First Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC-Powered Smartphone Globally

Related Stories

iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. iQOO 15 Launch Today: From Price to Features, Everything You Need to Know
  3. Poco F8 Series Launch Today: Know Price, Specs and More
  4. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India's Connected Homes
  6. Perplexity Launches New AI Shopping Tool, Joins Google and OpenAI
  7. After ChatGPT, Copilot AI Chatbot is Leaving WhatsApp Next Year
  8. Realme P4x 5G, Watch 5 to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Qualcomm Announces the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset: All We Know
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  2. Qualcomm Announces the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset: Features, Specifications
  3. OpenAI Integrates ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Directly Within the Chat Interface
  4. OnePlus 15R to Launch as the First Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC-Powered Smartphone Globally
  5. Three Idiots in Kenya Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Travel Show
  6. Thekedari: The Blood Papers Now Streaming Online: Everthing You Need to Know
  7. Perplexity Launches AI Shopping Tool After Google and OpenAI as Holiday Season Shopping War Intensifies
  8. Nothing’s Latest Cryptic Teaser Hints at Phone 3a Community Edition
  9. X Said to Be Rolling Out Hidden Android UI Update, Premium Plan for Rs 100 in India
  10. Realme P4x 5G India Launch Date Set for Early December, Will Debut Alongside Watch 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »