iQOO 15 was launched in India on Wednesday as the smartphone maker's latest flagship handset. This comes approximately a month after the smartphone was unveiled in China. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. Moreover, it sports a 6.85-inch display with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is offered in two colourways in India via Amazon. It also gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

iQOO 15 Price in India, Availability

iQOO 15 price in India starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-of-the-line option is priced at Rs. 79,999, offering 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. However, as part of an introductory offer, the tech firm is giving an instant bank discount of Rs. 7,000, taking the effective prices of the two variants to Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 71,999, respectively.

The new handset will be available for purchase via Amazon starting December 1 at 12pm for all users. Meanwhile, Priority Pass users will be able to buy the phone starting November 27 at noon. The iQOO 15 is offered in Legend and Alpha Black colourways.

iQOO 15 Features, Specifications

The iQOO 15 ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company promises five Android upgrades and seven years of security updates for the phone. sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, 508 ppi pixel density, and 6,000 nits of local peak brightness. It also gets a 1Hz always-on display feature, too. The screen also ships with an anti-reflective film and Wet Finger Control, which allows users to call, click photos, shoot videos, and play games with wet or sweaty hands. It also gets triple ambient light sensors.

Powering the iQOO 15 is Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 internal storage. The company claims that the phone managed to score over 4.18 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The handset offers 23 percent improved GPU performance, 25 percent improved Ray-Tracing, enhanced 20 percent single core performance, and 17 percent improved multi core performance.

The phone also offers up to 37 percent better NPU performance. To maintain thermals, the iQOO 15 is equipped with an 8K VC Cooling System with a heat dissipation area of 8,000 sq mm. It also features a new Monster Halo ambient lighting that has been placed under the rear camera module.

For optics, the iQOO 15 carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary shooter with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone also features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch telephoto periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, 3.7x “Lossless Zoom”, and 10x zoom capabilities, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 1/2.76-inch sensor.

On the front, the iQOO 15 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a 90-degree field of view. It supports up to 4K resolution video recording at up to 60 fps. The handset also ships with AI Visual and Reflection Erase features, available in Standard, Portrait, and Landscape camera modes.

The iQOO 15 offers IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. It measures 8.17mm in thickness. The Alpha Black colourway, which sports a fibreglass rear panel, weighs about 216.2g, while the Legend shade gets a glass back, weighing about 220g.