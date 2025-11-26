Poco Pad X1 was launched globally by the Chinese tech firm on Wednesday, alongside its new Pad M1. The company's November 2025 launch event in Indonesia's Bali also saw the unveiled of the Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra. The new Pad X1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It sports a 3.2K resolution display, with up to 144Hz screen refresh rate. On the other hand, the Poco Pad M1 is equipped with a 12,000mAh battery. It boasts a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco Pad X1, Pad M1 Price, Availability

Poco Pad X1 price is set at $399 (about Rs. 36,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. As part of an early bird, the tech firm is offering the new tablet at a discounted price of $349 (roughly Rs. 31,000). On the other hand, the Poco Pad M1 price is set at $329 (about Rs. 29,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available at an early bird price of $279 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

The new Poco tablets will go on sale starting today via the company's online store. The Poco Pad X1 and Pad M1 are offered in blue and black colourways.



(This is a developing story…)