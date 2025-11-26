Technology News
English Edition

Superman (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Superman (2025) is DC’s newest superhero adventure, streaming on JioHotstar. The film explores Clark Kent’s struggle between his Kryptonian identity and human upbringing.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2025 22:30 IST
Superman (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Superman (2025) will be available to stream online on JioHotstar

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Superman (2025) brings a fresh emotional take on Clark Kent
  • Directed and written by James Gunn
  • Features Krypto the Superdog in a key role
Advertisement

DC Studios returns with a vengeance in this incredibly powerful sequel, and this time, the Man of Steel doesn't stand alone. Superman (2025) delivers a modern look at the noble hero who has never stopped caring, never stopped protecting—while Krypto is by our side, ready to give everything for great and small. This version, directed by James Gunn, brought deep emotion, nimble storytelling, and a 21st-century riff on Clark Kent's effort to move beyond the alienness of his origin and into the humanity of his heart. It's the superhero movie of 2025.

When and Where to Watch

Superman (2025) will be available to stream online on JioHotstar from December 11, 2025. To watch the film online, viewers will have to be a subscriber.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer promises an emotional, triumphant return for Superman, as it depicts Clark Kent juggling journalism with the weight of being a hero. With the world challenging his beliefs, threatening forces make him grapple with doubt. In this series, action confronts both internal and thrilling: the battle between hope and chaos in James Gunn's moving vision, with Krypto by his side.

Cast and Crew

The movie features David Corenswet as Superman and welcomes Alan Tudyk and Grace Chan, with James Gunn helming from his own script. Created by DC Studios, it's a grounded yet strong, relatable depiction that still gives you the sense of Superman being massive.

Reception

Since its announcement, Superman (2025) has been praised for early descriptors provided by critics. As of now, the movie stands at an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Superman, JioHotstar, Superhero Action-Adventure, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
First Tesla Centre in India to Open Doors on November 27 With Charging, Retail, and After-Sales Services
Poco F8 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Features, Price and Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Superman (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. Poco F8 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside F8 Pro
  3. Moto G67 Power Review: Big on Power, Low on Price
  4. Poco Pad X1, Pad M1 Launched With Snapdragon Chips At This Price
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo Could Launch in 2026 With This Chip, Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Jingle Bell Heist Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Romance Comedy Film
  2. Superman (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Saali Mohabbat OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Radhika Apte Starrer Thriller Movie
  4. Rush OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  5. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Company Managers Using Less AI Are Insane: Report
  6. Sunshine Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo Tipped to Launch Next Year With a Snapdragon Chip, 9,000mAh Battery
  8. Xbox November 2025 Update Brings Gaming Copilot, Full Screen Experience Expansion and Cloud Upgrades
  9. Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Redmi Buds 8 Pro Could Launch in China Soon
  10. Mass Jathara OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »