Anthropic announced a new limited experiment on Tuesday, where it will provide 1,000 paid subscribers with access to Claude's Google Chrome extension. The extension will sit within the web browser, similar to other extensions, and allow users to ask questions about web pages. While it cannot handle agentic tasks at present, it can perform tasks such as summarising content and running an analysis of a given dataset on a web page. The company claimed that it plans to gather data on how the tool is being used before rolling it out to a broader user base.

Claude Extension in Google Chrome Will Act as the Browser's AI Assistant

In a newsroom post, the AI firm detailed the new experiment. Currently, only users on Claude's Max tier, which has two subscriptions that cost $100 (roughly Rs. 8,700) and $200 (roughly Rs. 17,500) a month, are eligible to participate in this test. Eligible users can join the waitlist here. Notably, Anthropic has not shared any information on when it plans to roll the feature out widely. It is currently only available on Chrome's desktop app.

The AI startup has shared a demo video on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing how the extension would look and function. Based on the video, once the extension has been installed, it will appear as a side panel on the right side of the interface, with a text box at the bottom. On any web page, users can tap on the Claude extension icon and begin chatting with Claude.

At present, Claude will seek active permission before it can read a web page. Once it has received the permission, it can perform several tasks. It can summarise the content, find particular information from the page, and even answer user queries.

The reason Anthropic is running a limited test before deploying the feature widely is the safety risks associated with the tool. The company said the extension can be vulnerable to AI-focused hacking attempts, such as prompt injection attacks, which use chatbots to execute phishing and PowerShell-based ransomware delivery attacks.

Currently, the Claude extension requires site-level permissions that the user must provide for each new website. Additionally, Claude asks the user for additional permission before taking high-risk actions such as publishing or sharing personal data. However, Anthropic seeks a deeper understanding of how users might utilise the tool and how threat actors might exploit it.