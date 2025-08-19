Anthropic is rolling out the ability to end conversations in some of its artificial intelligence (AI) models. Announced last week, the new feature is designed as a protective measure for not the end user, but for the AI model itself. The San Francisco-based AI firm said the new capability was developed as part of its work on “potential AI welfare,” as conversations on certain topics can distress the Claude models. Notably, the company stated that the AI model will only use this option as a last resort after multiple attempts at redirection have failed.

Anthropic Introduces First Feature for AI Welfare

In a blog post, the AI firm announced that the ability to end conversations is being added to the Claude Opus 4 and 4.1 AI models. Explaining the need to develop the feature, the post said, “This ability is intended for use in rare, extreme cases of persistently harmful or abusive user interactions.”

Anthropic said the reason behind developing this feature is to protect the AI models from distressing conversations. The company said it ran a model welfare assessment for the Claude Opus 4 and found that the large language model (LLM) shows a strong aversion to harm. Some of these instances include user requests for sexual content involving minors, information for large-scale violence or acts of terror.

The company adds that Claude Opus 4 and 4.1 will only use this capability as a last resort. Before that, it will make multiple attempts to redirect the conversation and try to turn it into a productive session. The only other scenario where a conversation will be ended is if a user explicitly asks the chatbot to end the session. “The vast majority of users will not notice or be affected by this feature in any normal product use, even when discussing highly controversial issues with Claude,” the post stated.

Once a conversation has ended, the user will no longer be able to send new messages in that chat. However, they will still be able to start a new chat and begin a new session. Ending one chat will also not impact any other previous chats with the AI chatbot. Additionally, users will also be able to edit and retry the last message to create new branches of ended conversations. This is being done to ensure users do not lose important long-running conversations.