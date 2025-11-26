Directed by Michael Fimognari, Jingle Bell Heist is a light-hearted romance comedy film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. This is a perfect Christmas treat that follows two strangers, who team up together, to rob one of London's most famous departmental stores. However, what begins as a heist soon turns into a wholesome romance. The duo begins to fall in love. The sequences of the film are soothing and offer a perfect blend of comedy, romance, and emotions.

When and Where to Watch Jingle Bell Heist

The film is now available to stream only on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jingle Bell Heist

This film is a romantic comedy that revolves around Sophie (Played by Olivia Holt) and Nick (Played by Conor Swindells). Sophie is a sharp retail worker, while Nick is a repairman who deals with poor luck. Both Sophie and Nick are small-time thieves; however, this time, they are eyeing a big departmental store in London.

As the duo decides to collectively make a heist, they are confronted by their emotions. Soon, while making a robbery, Sphie and Nick begin to fall in love. Their emerging feelings towards each other, make this film a perfect holiday watch.

Cast and Crew of Jingle Bell Heist

Written by Abby McDonald and Amy Reed, this film stars Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells in the lead roles. Other cast includes Lucy Punch, Natasha Joseph, Peter Sefafinowicz, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Steve Hackman, while the face behind the cinematography is Michael Fimognari.

Reception of Jingle Bell Heist

The film was recently released on November 26th, 2025; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.