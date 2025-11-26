OnePlus Ace 6T is set to debut in China soon, following the unveiling of the OnePlus Ace 6. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to be launching another smartphone in the country, dubbed OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo, as the third model in the Ace 6 lineup. The key specifications of the purported Ace 6 Turbo have been leaked, including its chipset, display, and battery. Expected to launch in India next year as the OnePlus Nord 6, it is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 series chip and a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo Features, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) has details about an upcoming “Turbo” smartphone. According to tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), this could be the rumoured OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo. The key specifications of the smartphone, including its chipset, battery, and display, have also surfaced online, hinting at the performance it might offer.

The purported OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo could be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. It is said to be equipped with a 9,000mAh battery. The handset is said to sport a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED display, which might offer 1.5K resolution and a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz or 165Hz. It is tipped to launch as a mid-range smartphone.

Moreover, the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo is expected to be launched in January or early February next year in China. Meanwhile, the phone could be unveiled in global markets, including India, as the OnePlus Nord 6 in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026. It is said to compete with the Redmi Turbo 5, Realme Neo 8 SE, and other handsets powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC in China.

This is in line with a report that recently highlighted that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched by the smartphone maker in the middle of Q2 2026. In terms of design, it is said to be similar to the OnePlus Nord 5, which was launched in India in July 2025. To recap, the Nord 5 sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800nits peak brightness. It is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.