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Anthropic Adds Smart Reports, Employee Surveys and Shared Budgets to Claude Enterprise

All three features are now generally available to Claude Enterprise customers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 20:07 IST
Anthropic Adds Smart Reports, Employee Surveys and Shared Budgets to Claude Enterprise

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Anthropic has added three new features to Claude Enterprise

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Highlights
  • Smart reports analyse how employees use Claude across teams
  • Reports can flag failed tool calls and missing integrations
  • Administrators can collect employee feedback through in-app surveys
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Anthropic has rolled out new features for Claude Enterprise as businesses look for ways to get more out of AI tools while keeping costs in check. The update gives administrators a better picture of how employees use Claude, what they think of it and where it could be more useful. It also changes how teams manage their usage budgets, making it easier to share spending allowances instead of relying entirely on individual limits. All three features are now available to Enterprise customers.

New Claude Enterprise Features

Anthropic said its new smart reports feature analyses a sample of team conversations to show how employees use Claude, how much those tasks cost and what results they produce. It can also flag issues such as missing integrations and failed tool calls, and identify recurring workflows that could be turned into reusable skills.

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According to the company, administrators can generate reports for specific teams and time periods, ask questions about usage and spending, and share the findings with colleagues. The reports are designed to help businesses understand how Claude is being used and identify areas for improvement, rather than evaluate individual employees.

Anthropic has also introduced in-app surveys that let administrators gather feedback on Claude directly from employees. The surveys can cover how much time the AI assistant saves and which tasks could benefit from its use. Administrators can customise questions, select recipients and export responses for further analysis.

The company has also introduced pooled budgets, which allow teams to share a monthly spending allowance. Employees who need more usage can draw from the remaining team budget, while still being subject to their individual spending limits.

If an employee hits their personal limit or the shared budget runs out, Claude usage stops. Employees can request additional usage through Claude, subject to administrator approval. Anthropic will also send billing administrators email alerts when the shared budget reaches 50, 75, 95 and 100 percent of its limit.

All three features are now generally available to Claude Enterprise customers, although access may depend on an organisation's configuration.

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Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, Claude Enterprise, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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