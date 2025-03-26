Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Wins Early Round in Music Publishers' AI Copyright Case

Anthropic Wins Early Round in Music Publishers' AI Copyright Case

The publishers claimed Anthropic used the lyrics without permission to train Claude to respond to human prompts.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 March 2025 12:07 IST
Anthropic Wins Early Round in Music Publishers' AI Copyright Case

The judge said publishers failed to show Anthropic's conduct caused them "irreparable harm"

Highlights
  • Music publishers claims their work is being misused for AI training
  • A US judge rejected the publishers' argument in the copyright case
  • Lawsuit claimed Anthropic's AI training has diminished licensing market
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) company Anthropic convinced a California federal judge on Tuesday to reject a preliminary bid to block it from using lyrics owned by Universal Music Group and other music publishers to train its AI-powered chatbot Claude.

US District Judge Eumi Lee said that the publishers' request was too broad and that they failed to show Anthropic's conduct caused them "irreparable harm."

The publishers said in a statement that they "remain very confident in our case against Anthropic more broadly." An Anthropic spokesperson said the company was pleased that the court did not grant the publishers' "disruptive and amorphous request."

Music publishers UMG, Concord and ABKCO sued Anthropic in 2023, alleging that it infringed their copyrights in lyrics from at least 500 songs by musicians including Beyoncé, the Rolling Stones and the Beach Boys.

The publishers claimed Anthropic used the lyrics without permission to train Claude to respond to human prompts.

The lawsuit is one of several arguing that copyrighted works by authors, news outlets, visual artists and others have been misused without consent or payment to develop AI products.

Tech companies including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms have said that their systems make "fair use" of copyrighted material under US copyright law by studying it to learn to create new, transformative content.

Fair use is likely to be the determinative question in the lawsuits, though Lee's opinion did not specifically address the issue.

Lee rejected the publishers' argument that Anthropic's use of their lyrics caused them irreparable harm by diminishing their licensing market.

"Publishers are essentially asking the Court to define the contours of a licensing market for AI training where the threshold question of fair use remains unsettled," Lee said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthropic, Universal Music Group, AI, Claude
Nothing Phone 3a Series' Essential Space Hub Updated With Camera Capture Feature
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $88,000, Majority Altcoins Register Gains

Related Stories

Anthropic Wins Early Round in Music Publishers' AI Copyright Case
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design Renders Surface Online Again
  4. Vivo Vision With Apple Vision Pro-Inspired Design Unveiled in China
  5. Apple's WWDC 2025 Event to Begin on This Date
  6. iQOO Z10 Showcased in Two Colourways
  7. OnePlus 13T Display, Battery Details Tipped; Could Launch in April
  8. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Cameras, Larger Battery
  10. Bitcoin Trades Close to $88,000, Most Altcoins See Gains Â 
#Latest Stories
  1. Signal Head Defends Messaging App's Security After US War Plan Leak
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $88,000, Majority Altcoins Register Gains
  3. Anthropic Wins Early Round in Music Publishers' AI Copyright Case
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series' Essential Space Hub Updated With Camera Capture Feature
  5. Apple's WWDC 2025 Event Will Kick Off on June 9: Here's What to Expect
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  7. Assassin's Creed Shadows Said to Be Series' Second Biggest Launch Ever
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Three Rear Cameras, Larger Battery Reportedly Under Testing
  9. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset Unveiled China; Bears Striking Resemblance to Apple Vision Pro
  10. Vivo X Fold 4 May Launch in Q3 2025; Key Features Surface Online Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »