Anthropic announced the release of a new Interviewer tool on Thursday. But, unlike most artificial intelligence (AI) tools built by the company, this one is not primarily for the users. The San Francisco-based AI firm said that Interviewer is a specifically built tool that interviews users about their usage and perspective over the technology. Effectively, the company is using the chatbot to collect user data on user sentiment and preferences, and Anthropic has said that it will publicly share the findings.

Anthropic Built an AI Interviewer

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the AI firm stated that interviewer is available in Claude for a week-long pilot. So, while using the chatbot, users might find Interviewer pop-up in a window, asking users to participate in an interview. Notably, this is not the first time Interviewer is being tested in real-world situations. Anthropic revealed that the tool has already been used to interview 1,250 professionals about their views on work and AI. The results of that survey has been shared in a separate blog post.

Essentially, Interviewer is built on Anthropic's own language model, Claude, and is designed to automate the process of drafting questions, carrying out interviews and summarising responses. Anthropic says Interviewer works in three phases: planning, interviewing and analysis. In the planning phase, the AI generates a set of questions based on a research goal, then human researchers review and refine them if needed.

During interviews, Claude interacts with participants in a conversational format, following a dynamic flow that adapts based on responses. After interviews conclude, a human-AI team analyses transcripts: Claude helps cluster responses and identify recurring themes, while researchers add context and judgement.

Coming to the test run of the AI tool, the company revealed that participants were drawn from a wide range of occupations, including 1,000 from general jobs, 125 from science fields (like chemistry, physics, engineering, and data science), and 125 from creative professions (writers, artists, designers, musicians and more).

Based on the results shared by Anthropic, majority of participating professionals expressed positive views about AI's role in their work. For instance, 86 percent of general-workforce respondents said AI saves them time, and 65 percent said they were satisfied with AI's role in their tasks. Many described AI as a helpful tool for routine or time-consuming work, leaving humans to focus on higher-level creative or oversight tasks.

However, there were some concerns too. Some of the creative professionals and those belonging to scientific fields were noted to be worried about job identity, data security, and the possible loss of control if AI becomes too embedded in workflows. Others expressed hesitation about relying on AI for critical tasks like scientific research design, citing trust and accuracy issues.

Interestingly, the surveyed data also highlighted two patterns of AI use. First is “augmentation,” where humans and AI collaborate, and “automation,” where AI handles tasks more independently. Among respondents, around 65 percent said their AI use was augmentative, while 35 percent described it as automation. This suggests many people prefer AI as a collaborator rather than a replacement.