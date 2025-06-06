Technology News
iPhone 17 Could Support Up to 50W Wireless Charging With New Qi2.2 MagSafe Chargers: Report

Q2.2 charging standard is yet to be announced by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2025 14:53 IST
iPhone 17 Could Support Up to 50W Wireless Charging With New Qi2.2 MagSafe Chargers: Report

Apple's latest iPhone 16 lineup supports a maximum 25W wireless charging speed

Highlights
  • Apple's new MagSafe chargers were reportedly spotted on Taiwan’s NCC site
  • Two models, A3502 and A3503 were listed, with different cable lengths
  • It may be compatible with Qi2.2 charging standard with up to 50W output
Apple is said to be developing new MagSafe chargers that would enable faster wireless charging on the next-generation iPhone models. As per a report, the in-development charging pads were spotted on a certification website and may comply with Qi2.2 charging standards. While these are speculated to be backwards compatible with previous generation iPhone models, the purported iPhone 17 series will reportedly fully take advantage of it by benefitting from up to 50W wireless charging speeds.

Apple New MagSafe Chargers

Spotted by 91Mobiles, a pair of new MagSafe chargers were listed on Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) website bearing the model numbers A3502 and A3503. While the listing indicates these are visually indistinguishable from the current MagSafe chargers, they may come with upgrades. The only difference between the two models is the length of the braided cable, with A3502 and A3503 having one metre and two metre long cables, respectively.

apple magsafe charger ncc 91mobiles Apple MagSafe

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ National Communications Commission

 

Regulatory filing documents reveal that the new MagSafe chargers would comply with the next-generation Qi2.2 wireless charging standard. It is expected to be announced by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) soon. Consequently, they may offer wireless charging at up to 50W on the next-generation iPhone models, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 17 series. The listing suggests these chargers would support a maximum power output of 45W.

Notably, Apple's existing MagSafe chargers are compatible with the Qi2 standard which maxes out at 15W. Although the latest iPhone 16 models support up to 25W wireless charging with the 30W MagSafe charger, they are not compatible with the latest standard, which is Qi2.1.

While the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to benefit from it the most, users with older models will still be able to use it. As per the listing, it would support iPhone models from the latest iPhone 16 to the iPhone 11. Apart from faster charging speeds, Qi2.2 standard is also said to bring improvements related to magnetic alignment and charging efficiency.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
