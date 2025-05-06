Technology News
Apple Will Appeal Contempt Ruling in Epic Games Case Over App Store

Apple had denied violating terms of the court’s order.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 May 2025 12:15 IST
Apple Will Appeal Contempt Ruling in Epic Games Case Over App Store

Photo Credit: Reuters

The lawsuit by Epic Games aimed to loosen Apple's grip over app transactions

  • Apple's appeal notice did include its planned legal arguments
  • Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to end several practices
  • The judge barred Apple from using "scare screens" to deter consumers
Apple on Monday lodged an appeal to challenge a US judge's ruling that ordered the tech company to immediately open its lucrative App Store to more competition.

Apple in a court notice said it will ask the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals to review the April 30 ruling, which found the company in contempt of an earlier order in a 2020 antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said in her decision that Apple willfully failed to comply with a 2021 injunction designed to allow developers to more easily steer consumers to potentially cheaper non-Apple payment options.

Gonzalez Rogers also referred Apple and one of its executives to federal prosecutors for a possible criminal contempt investigation. She refused to put her order on hold, accusing Apple of delaying and purposefully misleading the court.

"Apple sought to maintain a revenue stream worth billions in direct defiance of this court's injunction," Gonzalez Rogers said.

Apple had denied violating terms of the court's order.

Apple and Epic Games did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Apple's appeal notice did include its planned legal arguments.

The lawsuit by Epic Games, the maker of online video game Fortnite, aimed to loosen Apple's grip over transactions in applications that use its iOS operating system and how apps are distributed to consumers.

Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to end several practices that she said were designed to circumvent her earlier injunction, including a new 27 percent fee it imposed on app developers when Apple customers complete an app purchase outside the App Store.

The judge also barred Apple from using so-called "scare screens" to deter consumers from using third-party payment options.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


  1. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  4. Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models May Debut
  5. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  6. Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Production Reportedly Begins
  8. Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Apple Will Appeal Contempt Ruling in Epic Games Case Over App Store
  10. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
