Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • iOS 18.3 Beta Disables Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries Feature for Some Apps

iOS 18.3 Beta Disables Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries Feature for Some Apps

BBC complained to Apple about the inaccurate AI-generated headline summaries in December 2024.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2025 14:18 IST
iOS 18.3 Beta Disables Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries Feature for Some Apps

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple reportedly said that the AI tool will clearly show the summaries are created using AI in the future

Highlights
  • Recently, the tool generated an erroneous Washington Post headline
  • Apple plans to relaunch the feature in a future update
  • The Apple Intelligence feature was rolled out in late October
Advertisement

Apple has reportedly disabled its Apple Intelligence notification summaries feature for some apps after facing backlash over error-laden summaries for news headlines. The artificial intelligence (AI) tool recently summarised a Washington Post news notification inaccurately, garnering flak from users and news publications. Last month, the BBC claimed that iOS 18 generated an incorrect summary of its news article. It is said that the company has temporarily disabled the feature, intending to fix the issues before re-releasing it to the public.

iOS 18.3 Disables Notification Summaries Feature For News, Entertainment Apps

With the iOS 18.1 update, the tech giant rolled out several Apple Intelligence features to eligible iPhone models. One of them was the notification summaries feature, which condenses the information of the notification to let users quickly scan through key details. It is an opt-in feature that also lets users choose which apps' notifications will be summarised.

Since its release, the AI feature has been spotted generating erroneous summaries of notifications from news apps. In December 2024, the BBC approached Apple about false information being added to AI summaries. This was reportedly done after Apple Intelligence wrongly claimed that Luigi Mangione, who was convicted of the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, had committed suicide.

A Bluesky user had also shared a screenshot where the AI tool summarised a New York Times story and falsely stated that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arrested, when the original news notification stated that a warrant for his arrest was issued by the International Criminal Court.

Apple AI notification summaries continue to be so so so bad

[image or embed]

— Ken Schwencke (@schwanksta.com) November 22, 2024 at 12:52 AM

Despite these issues, Apple did not make any efforts to pull down the feature or release a fix at the time. The latest reported error was spotted on Wednesday, when the feature incorrectly summarised a push notification from The Washington Post.

In response, the publication's technology columnist Geoffrey Fowler wrote, “These mangled summaries were amusing on low-stakes text messages, but more dangerous on alerts from news apps. One time it incorrectly alerted me that Donald Trump had endorsed Tim Walz for president.”

While showing false and error-laden summaries to users is a big problem in itself, the issue is also compounded by how Apple actually displays the AI summaries. Currently, the AI-generated notification summaries do not clearly denote when AI is used to summarise a notification, aside from a small icon.

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 18.3 notification summaries will highlight summarised text, by displaying it in italics. Meanwhile, AI summaries for apps in the news and entertainment category will be disabled by default withthe iOS 18.3 update.

Users will also be able to shut off notification summaries for an app from the lock screen or the notification center as of iOS 18.3 beta 3, and Apple warns users that summaries “may contain errors” in the Settings app

The publication also states that Apple will improve the feature and enable notification summaries for the disabled app category with an upcoming software update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Intelligence, AI notification summaries, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bitcoin Rallies Above $100,000 Ahead of US President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration, Ether Value Falls
Nothing Phone 1 Android 15 Update Rolls Out With AI-Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisation Options

Related Stories

iOS 18.3 Beta Disables Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries Feature for Some Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Updated to Android 15 With AI Smart Drawer Feature
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Other Models
  3. Realme P3 5G Storage, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Best Deals on Soundbars You Can Grab During the Amazon Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 Arrives This Year With Larger Screen, Revamped Joy Cons
  7. Vivo V50 Surfaces on NCC, Revealing Its Design and Battery Details
  8. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Dummy Units Give Us a Closer Look at a Familiar Design
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Supernova From 11.4 Billion Years Ago
  2. Two Private Lunar Landers Launch Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 for Moon Missions
  3. 'Sanchar Saathi' App Launched to Fortify Telecom Security for Citizens
  4. Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Hinge Introduces AI-Powered Prompt Feedback to Help Users Improve Dating Profiles
  6. Malaysia Considers Crypto, Blockchain Policies After Discussions With UAE Government
  7. LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland Season 3 Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert to Live Stream on Disney+ Hotstar: Everything You Need to Know: Dates, Live Stream, and Special Travel Updates
  9. Alangu OTT Release: Tamil-Malayalam Action Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Tree Crops Overlooked in Policies Despite Critical Role in Sustainability Goals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »