MacOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta Brings Apple Intelligence-Powered Genmoji to Mac

Genmoji be added from the emoji palette on the Mac's keyboard following the update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 December 2024 15:26 IST
MacOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta Brings Apple Intelligence-Powered Genmoji to Mac

Photo Credit: Apple

macOS Sequoia 15.3 Beta 1 update is now available for download on Mac

Highlights
  • Genmoji is part of Apple Intelligence which leveraging generative AI
  • It allows users to create custom emojis based on prompts or photos
  • Custom emojis can be created via Image Playground or the emoji palette
Apple rolled out the macOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta 1 for Mac on Monday, alongside beta updates for its other devices. In addition to system improvements and bug fixes, the update introduced a key feature part of Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. Following the update, beta testers can take advantage of Genmoji on their Mac computers and create custom emojis based on prompts, or those inspired by their family or friends.

Genmoji Comes to Mac

Genmoji was first previewed by the Cupertino-based technology giant at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June. In recent months, it was rolled out to the iPhone and iPad, first to beta users and then publicly. According to Apple's release notes, the Mac becomes the latest device in the Apple ecosystem to get this Apple Intelligence-powered feature with the latest macOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta 1 update.

There are several ways to use Genmoji. It is accessible via Image Playground — a standalone app which lets users create AI images based on descriptive prompts leveraging generative AI. Alternatively, it can also be added from the emoji palette on the keyboard. With its arrival, users can enter text-based prompts, and the AI suite will create a related emoji. Further, they can utilise the photos in the library to create a personalised emoji based on the likeness of their loved ones.

The personalised Genmojis can even be customised with accessories such as a hat and sunglasses, or with themes. Apple says stickers created with Genmoji can be used in apps such as Messages, Notes, and Keynote. They can be added inline to messages or shared as a sticker or reaction in a Tapback.

In addition to macOS Sequoia 15.3, Apple also released developer beta updates of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3.

