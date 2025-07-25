Apple has rolled out the iOS 26 Public Beta for iPhone after testing the new OS with developers in the last couple of months, following its WWDC 2025 preview. If you have stayed away from the Developer Beta updates and this is your first time trying iOS 26, the most notable change you'll initially see is a new user interface (UI) design called Liquid Glass. The new UI features a translucent material that reflects and refracts light to other visual elements. There are several other new features too in iOS 26, including Call Screening, customisation options, and more.

iOS 26 Public Beta: How to Get It

To have access to Apple's developer and public beta updates, you need to be enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program. Then proceed to install the beta firmware on your iPhone. Here is how to get the new iOS 26 Public Beta update:

Navigate to beta.apple.com Tap the Signup button and enter your Apple ID Read the Terms & Conditions and tap the Accept button if you're willing to comply Open Settings on your iPhone Navigate to General > Software Update. The iPhone will automatically check for any pending updates At the top, you'll see a new Beta Updates option. Tap on it and then select iOS 26 Public Beta Go back to the Software Update page and you should now see the iOS 26 Public Beta on the screen Tap on Download & Install, read the terms and conditions, and agree to them iOS 26 Public Beta will then be downloaded and installed on your iPhone

iOS 26 Public Beta: Which iPhone Models Are Compatible

As per Apple, the iOS 26 Public Beta is compatible with iPhone 11 and later models which have been enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program. However, the Apple Intelligence features will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 series.

iOS 26 Public Beta will be offered as a free oiver-the-air (OTA) update. Here is the list of iPhone models eligible to receive the update:

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 11 Series

iOS 26 Public Beta: What's New

iOS 26 Public Beta carries all of the changes which have been available with the Developer Beta updates post WWDC 2025. The new Liquid Glass UI reacts to its surrounding visual elements by reflecting and refracting light. As per Apple, it bridges the differences between various Apple operating systems and provides a more cohesive look across devices, inspired by visionOS.

There are new customisation options for the home and lock screen, including a new clear look that can be applied to icons.The Camera app has also been updated with an improved layout, with easy switching between different shooting modes. The tech giant has revamped its Photos app too and it now has separate tabs for Library and Collection views.

Meanwhile, the tab bar has also been redesigned in Apple Music News, Podcasts, and more apps. As per Apple, it floats near the top and can dynamically shrink to highlight the screen's content.

There are new Apple Intelligence features as well. The first is Live Translation. As the name suggests, it uses on-device AI models to automatically translate text and audio in real-time in languages such as English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Moving on, iOS 26 Public Beta also brings Call Screening. It works similar to the feature with the same name on Google Pixel, leveraging Live Voicemail to collect information from the caller about who they are and the purpose behind them calling. The recipient can then decide whether they wish to pick up the call. Then there is Hold Assist. When they are stuck on hold, the feature can notify the user when the person on the other end of the line is available.

Other notable changes include Lyrics Translation and AutoMix features in Apple Music, Visited Places in Maps, the Apple Games app, and AI-powered shortcuts and dedicated actions for Writing Tools and Image Playground.