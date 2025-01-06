Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Intelligence Storage Requirement on iPhone, iPad and Mac Silently Increased

Apple Intelligence Storage Requirement on iPhone, iPad and Mac Silently Increased

Apple Intelligence is available globally on supported iPhone except for China and the EU.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 15:50 IST
Apple Intelligence Storage Requirement on iPhone, iPad and Mac Silently Increased

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Intelligence is compatible with the entire iPhone 16 lineup and select iPhone 15 models

Highlights
  • Apple now requires 7GB of storage space for Apple Intelligence
  • The AI suite runs several features locally which may demand more space
  • It is compatible with the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models
Advertisement

Apple has updated the storage requirements for Apple Intelligence — its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. It will now require nearly double the storage space to run on Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad or Mac, compared to what was previously required. This is perhaps because several features part of the Apple Intelligence suite run locally on-device and related AI models need to be downloaded for them to function properly.

Apple Intelligence Storage Requirements

Apple has updated its support page for Apple Intelligence, which now states that at least 7GB of storage space is required on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac for the AI suite. The Cupertino-based technology giant first published the requirements to run Apple Intelligence alongside the rollout of the AI features with the iOS 18.1 update. At the time, the iPhone maker stated that 4GB of space was required for Apple Intelligence to work. However, it only carried a handful of additions like writing tools and web page summarisation which were first previewed at the WWDC 2025 in June.

Thus, it is speculated that the storage demands were in line with the initial release.

iOS 18.2, which arrived in December, brought other major AI features such as Image Playground and ChatGPT integration in Siri. Further, future iOS 18 updates are expected to expand this feature set with additions like contextual understanding in Siri, which is why Apple might be updating the storage requirements to run the AI suite.

Apple Intelligence Compatibility

Apple says its AI suite is compatible with the entire iPhone 16 lineup which comprises the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Further, two models from the iPhone 15 series — the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — are also supported.

In addition to smartphones, the iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later models, and the Mac with M1 and later devices are eligible to run Apple Intelligence following the latest iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 updates, respectively.

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Apple intelligence, Apple Intelligence features, Apple, iPhone, iPad, Mac, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
NASA Updates Mars Sample Return Mission, Plans to Lower Costs

Related Stories

Apple Intelligence Storage Requirement on iPhone, iPad and Mac Silently Increased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  2. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  3. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  4. iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 Slim Thickness, Pricing Suggested in New Leak
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Users Can Now Experience Android 15 With New Update
  6. Realme Neo 7 Could Launch in India Soon Alongside Four Audio Products
  7. Samsung Introduces Vision AI Features for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup
  8. LG Unveils 2025 Lineup of OLED Evo TVs Ahead of CES 2025
  9. Apple Intelligence Will Occupy More Space on Your iPhone, iPad and Mac
  10. Solo Leveling Season 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Users May Be Able to Control Supported TVs With Air Gestures: Report
  3. CES 2025: Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds With Real-Time On-Call Translation Feature Launched
  4. South Korea's Jeju Island Said to Use NFT-Backed Visitor Cards to Attract Younger Tourists
  5. Realme Neo 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon Alongside Four Audio Products; Features, Colours Leaked
  6. Samsung, Apple Said to Be Working on New Battery Technology to Increase Capacities
  7. NASA Updates Mars Sample Return Mission, Plans to Lower Costs
  8. Hide N Seek OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?
  9. Chimpanzees Use Stone Tools like Ancient Human, Study Finds
  10. Apple Intelligence Storage Requirement on iPhone, iPad and Mac Silently Increased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »