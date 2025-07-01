Technology News
Apple is reportedly ditching the idea of using in-house AI models to power the advanced capabilities of Siri.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has reportedly spoken with Anthropic and OpenAI about a custom version of their AI model

Highlights
  • Apple has delayed the promised features of Siri till next year
  • It is said that Apple is struggling to scale up its AI technology
  • The company is reportedly discussing acquiring Perplexity as well
Apple is reportedly ditching the idea of using in-house artificial intelligence (AI) models to power the new capabilities in Siri. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now considering outsourcing the technology instead. The two main contenders for this are reportedly Anthropic and OpenAI, who have been asked to train a custom version of their AI model for Siri. If the iPhone maker does go ahead with this idea, it would also signal that Apple is struggling to scale its AI technology in a native manner.

Apple to Outsource AI Features of Siri to Anthropic or OpenAI

According to a Bloomberg report, the company is considering ditching developing AI capabilities for Siri in-house. Last year at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple first announced AI-powered features for Siri, including human-like responses, the ability to integrate with first-party and third-party apps, and the ability to perform more complex tasks that span multiple interfaces.

However, these features did not arrive with the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Even when the first batch of Apple Intelligence began rolling out later that year, the company remained tight-lipped about Siri's new features, delaying it several times. Finally, at WWDC 2025, the company said that it was taking time to ensure that the feature worked as intended and set a deadline for 2026.

Now, as per the report, the tech giant is considering using AI models from Anthropic or OpenAI for the project. Citing people familiar with the conversations, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple held discussions with both AI firms about using their large language models (LLMs). Additionally, it has reportedly also asked them to train a custom version of their model that can run on the company's cloud infrastructure. The iPhone maker reportedly wants to test both models to ensure compatibility and efficiency before finalising one of them.

If Apple indeed takes this route, it would mean a reversal from its original plans of developing core AI technologies in-house. So far, most of the AI features within its apps are powered by what the company calls Apple Foundation Models. This would also be an acknowledgement of the fact that the company is struggling to scale its technology to compete with global rivals.

Further reading: Apple, Siri, Anthropic, OpenAI, AI, Artificial intelligence, Apple Intelligence
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
