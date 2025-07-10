Technology News
Apple Support App Reportedly Getting a ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot to Assist Users

The chatbot for the Apple Support app will act as an immediate assistant before the user is connected with a live agent.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 11:51 IST
Apple Support App Reportedly Getting a ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot to Assist Users

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple Support app will continue to offer live agent support over text messages and calls

Highlights
  • The AI chatbot reportedly accepts images and files as input
  • It is currently not available in the Apple Support app
  • Apple is said not to have specified the AI model behind the chatbot
Apple is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for its Apple Support app. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a text-based AI-powered Support Assistant that can help users with their queries immediately. This will reportedly provide another avenue for people to get quick help, without having to wait for a call back or text message from a live support agent. It is said that the chatbot is similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in functionality.

Apple Reportedly Developing an AI Chatbot

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found evidence of the chatbot within the code of the app, the publication claimed. It is currently not available within the app, and there is no clarity on when the company might release it to users. However, Apple's decision to develop a chatbot is interesting.

Just last month, Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, and Greg Joswiak, the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple, told The Wall Street Journal that the company was not considering building a “bolt-on chatbot” and instead wanted to develop “deeply integrated” AI experiences. Regardless, this is not the first reversal of the tech giant in recent days.

The iPhone maker has already gone back and delayed the release date of the upgraded Siri; it reportedly plans to use third-party AI models for Siri after initially wanting to use native models; and it has scaled back the “glassiness” of the new Liquid Glass design in the latest iOS 26 developer beta after going all out with the design overhaul.

Coming to the AI Support Assistant, the report claims that the chatbot is powered by generative models; however, no names were specified. The code reportedly also highlights that the chatbot is an immediate intermediary between the live agent and the user, and its responses should not be treated as a substitute for professional advice.

The publication also claimed that the chatbot might allow users to upload images and files. This could be helpful in scenarios where the chatbot would understand the problem better by looking at it visually. File uploads could be aimed at confirming warranty and AppleCare+ status or bills from past repairs.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Vision Pro Successor to Reportedly Launch in 2025 With M4 Chip, Better Components for AI

