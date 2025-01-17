Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Android 15 Update Rolls Out With AI-Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisation Options

The Android 15 update for the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to be the last major update for the first smartphone from the UK startup led by Carl Pei.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2025 13:52 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Android 15 Update Rolls Out With AI-Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisation Options

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 3.0 update brings new ways to edit the lock screen on the Phone 1

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 3.0 brings refined pop-up view and new clock face styles
  • Shared Widgets enables content sharing with friends across devices
  • It comes with auto-archive functionality for freeing up storage space
Nothing Phone 1 users can now download the latest Nothing OS 3.0 stable update, which is rolling out to the handset in a phased manner. Based on Android 15, the update introduces visual changes across the user interface (UI), and retains Nothing's signature dot-matrix typeface. It also adds new home and lock screen customisation options, an enhanced pop-up view, and smart app categorisation powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Nothing Phone 1 becomes the latest smartphone by the brand to get updated to Android 15, following the update's rollout for Phone 2a Plus, Phone 2a, and Phone 2 in December.

Nothing Phone 1 Android 15 Update Features

Nothing detailed the features of the latest Nothing OS 3.0 update in a post on its community forum. It bears the build number V3.0-250108-1938 and brings an AI-powered smart drawer feature to the Nothing Phone 1. It is said to automatically categorise apps into folders based on the usage pattern. Further, users can now also pin their most used apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access.

There's a new lock screen customisation page which can be accessed by long-pressing on the page or via the customisation window. It brings new clock face styles and expands the widget space, allowing users to add more widgets on the lock screen. Other visual changes include redesigned quick settings, redesigned widget library, enhanced settings, and new dot animation for fingerprint system actions like unlocking and charging.

Nothing OS 3.0 has an AI feature which can analyse app usage habits, prioritise frequently used apps, and keep them active for longer, as per the company. It is also claimed to get support for auto-archive functionality, which is claimed to free up storage space without deleting apps or data from the phone.

The company says its Android 15 update improves multitasking by introducing an enhanced pop-up view. It enables users to drag pop-up windows anywhere across the screen, and resize and pin them. Further, they can also quickly open a pop-up view by swiping down on incoming notifications. Then there's the partial screen sharing feature, through which they can record an app window instead of the entire screen.

Another notable feature of Nothing OS 3.0 is Shared Widgets. Nothing says it displays the widgets from the devices of friends and family on the home screen of the user's device. They can link up and interact with others through reactions. This feature is currently in beta and limited to Nothing's devices. Other features include an updated setup wizard and predictive back animations.

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Limited IP rating
  • No charger in the box
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: Nothing OS, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing OS 3.0, Nothing OS 3.0 features, Nothing OS 3.0 release date, Android 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nothing Phone 1 Android 15 Update Rolls Out With AI-Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisation Options
