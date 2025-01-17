Nothing Phone 1 users can now download the latest Nothing OS 3.0 stable update, which is rolling out to the handset in a phased manner. Based on Android 15, the update introduces visual changes across the user interface (UI), and retains Nothing's signature dot-matrix typeface. It also adds new home and lock screen customisation options, an enhanced pop-up view, and smart app categorisation powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Nothing Phone 1 becomes the latest smartphone by the brand to get updated to Android 15, following the update's rollout for Phone 2a Plus, Phone 2a, and Phone 2 in December.

Nothing detailed the features of the latest Nothing OS 3.0 update in a post on its community forum. It bears the build number V3.0-250108-1938 and brings an AI-powered smart drawer feature to the Nothing Phone 1. It is said to automatically categorise apps into folders based on the usage pattern. Further, users can now also pin their most used apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access.

There's a new lock screen customisation page which can be accessed by long-pressing on the page or via the customisation window. It brings new clock face styles and expands the widget space, allowing users to add more widgets on the lock screen. Other visual changes include redesigned quick settings, redesigned widget library, enhanced settings, and new dot animation for fingerprint system actions like unlocking and charging.

Nothing OS 3.0 has an AI feature which can analyse app usage habits, prioritise frequently used apps, and keep them active for longer, as per the company. It is also claimed to get support for auto-archive functionality, which is claimed to free up storage space without deleting apps or data from the phone.

The company says its Android 15 update improves multitasking by introducing an enhanced pop-up view. It enables users to drag pop-up windows anywhere across the screen, and resize and pin them. Further, they can also quickly open a pop-up view by swiping down on incoming notifications. Then there's the partial screen sharing feature, through which they can record an app window instead of the entire screen.

Another notable feature of Nothing OS 3.0 is Shared Widgets. Nothing says it displays the widgets from the devices of friends and family on the home screen of the user's device. They can link up and interact with others through reactions. This feature is currently in beta and limited to Nothing's devices. Other features include an updated setup wizard and predictive back animations.