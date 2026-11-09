Apple reintroduced Siri AI during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this year, in June. The AI assistant was later released as part of the iOS 27 update to compatible devices, taking Apple more than two years to deliver on its promise of a revamped AI-powered Siri. The current version of Siri AI is capable of doing basic tasks, such as drafting emails and messages and setting up reminders and calendar events. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly plans to bring more agentic capabilities to the AI assistant. Moreover, the company is said to be changing its software development approach for iOS 28 and iPadOS 28.

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the John Ternus-led tech giant plans to transform Siri AI into an “autonomous agent” that can take actions on the user's behalf. The iPhone maker reportedly wants to bring similar capabilities to the AI assistant as OpenAI's Dots, Meta's Muse, and Grok from Elon Musk's SpaceXSI.

OpenAI, Meta, and AI labs position their respective AI agents as an “AI companion” that can run in the background and take actions for the user when required. Users can also hand over tasks, allowing the AI agents to do repetitive and monotonous tasks for the user. Further, Dots and Muse can monitor different platforms for changes and alert users if there are any changes. They can also provide summaries of important work updates via connected apps and platforms.

According to the report, these new Siri AI capabilities are expected to be released "as soon as next year", allowing iPhone, Mac, and iPad users to hand off tasks to the AI assistant. Currently, the AI agent is capable of taking some actions within third-party apps and a few more in Apple's apps, like setting up reminders or drafting messages and emails. The company recently released the iOS 27.3 beta update, bringing “advanced in-app actions” for Siri AI. However, the AI assistant still lacks various features offered by Dots, Muse, and Grok.

Apart from this, the report highlights that Apple has overhauled its development strategy for its next-generation iOS and iPadOS updates. The company has split its OS development into three stages, namely M1, M2, and M3, with each stage spanning eight weeks. The M1 stage is divided into two four-week sprints. However, the tech giant has reportedly asked its software engineers to code, explore, and develop features for six weeks for the iOS 28 update and to converge for two weeks at the M1 stage.