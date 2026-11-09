Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Plans to Bring Autonomous Capabilities to Siri AI, Overhaul iOS 28 Approach: Report

Apple Plans to Bring Autonomous Capabilities to Siri AI, Overhaul iOS 28 Approach: Report

Apple has reportedly asked its software engineers to code and build for six weeks instead of four.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 November 2026 09:14 IST
Apple Plans to Bring Autonomous Capabilities to Siri AI, Overhaul iOS 28 Approach: Report

Siri AI was upgraded with advanced in-app actions with iOS 27.3 beta update

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Siri AI was reintroduced during WWDC 2026
  • Siri AI can only take a select set of actions on user request
  • Apple might unveil iOS 28 during WWDC next year
Advertisement

Apple reintroduced Siri AI during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this year, in June. The AI assistant was later released as part of the iOS 27 update to compatible devices, taking Apple more than two years to deliver on its promise of a revamped AI-powered Siri. The current version of Siri AI is capable of doing basic tasks, such as drafting emails and messages and setting up reminders and calendar events. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly plans to bring more agentic capabilities to the AI assistant. Moreover, the company is said to be changing its software development approach for iOS 28 and iPadOS 28.

Apple's Siri AI Plans to Compete With Dots, Muse and Grok After the Update

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the John Ternus-led tech giant plans to transform Siri AI into an “autonomous agent” that can take actions on the user's behalf. The iPhone maker reportedly wants to bring similar capabilities to the AI assistant as OpenAI's Dots, Meta's Muse, and Grok from Elon Musk's SpaceXSI.

VoltSiri Ai Discussion
Explore More...

OpenAI, Meta, and AI labs position their respective AI agents as an “AI companion” that can run in the background and take actions for the user when required. Users can also hand over tasks, allowing the AI agents to do repetitive and monotonous tasks for the user. Further, Dots and Muse can monitor different platforms for changes and alert users if there are any changes. They can also provide summaries of important work updates via connected apps and platforms.

According to the report, these new Siri AI capabilities are expected to be released "as soon as next year", allowing iPhone, Mac, and iPad users to hand off tasks to the AI assistant. Currently, the AI agent is capable of taking some actions within third-party apps and a few more in Apple's apps, like setting up reminders or drafting messages and emails. The company recently released the iOS 27.3 beta update, bringing “advanced in-app actions” for Siri AI. However, the AI assistant still lacks various features offered by Dots, Muse, and Grok.

Apart from this, the report highlights that Apple has overhauled its development strategy for its next-generation iOS and iPadOS updates. The company has split its OS development into three stages, namely M1, M2, and M3, with each stage spanning eight weeks. The M1 stage is divided into two four-week sprints. However, the tech giant has reportedly asked its software engineers to code, explore, and develop features for six weeks for the iOS 28 update and to converge for two weeks at the M1 stage.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Siri AI, iOS 28, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Marvel's Wolverine Sells 2.4 Million Copies, Sony Says It Will Make 'Solid Progress' on PS6 Next Year

Related Stories

Apple Plans to Bring Autonomous Capabilities to Siri AI, Overhaul iOS 28 Approach: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones with Highest AnTuTu Scores Under Rs. 35,000
  2. How to Use the Jeevan Pramaan App to Submit a Life Certificate Online
  3. Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Launch Without This Physical Button
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone to Launch Next Year Without an Action Button, Tipster Claims
  2. Apple Plans to Bring Autonomous Capabilities to Siri AI, Overhaul iOS 28 Approach: Report
  3. Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma Wired Earphones Launched With ANC, IPX4 Rating: Price, Features
  4. Name of Motorola's Upcoming Wide Foldable Phone Revealed in New Leak
  5. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs. 35 Prepaid Plan Launched With Access to Two Regional OTT Platforms, 1GB Data
  6. Marvel's Wolverine Sells 2.4 Million Copies, Sony Says It Will Make 'Solid Progress' on PS6 Next Year
  7. Vivo V80 FE India Variant Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo SoC Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 16 India Launch Seems Likely as Firm Reportedly Holds ‘Closed-Door’ Meeting; Pricing Details Tipped
  9. Airbnb Developing a Dedicated AI Agent for Travel Plans; Will Launch Next Year
  10. iQOO's Next Z-Series Phone Could Pack a 7-Inch Screen, 10,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »