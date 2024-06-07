Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple to Unveil AI Powered Smart Replies Feature for the Mail App at WWDC 2024: Report

Apple to Unveil AI-Powered Smart Replies Feature for the Mail App at WWDC 2024: Report

Smart replies is said to let Apple’s Mail app users respond to emails with AI-generated messages.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2024 12:53 IST
Apple to Unveil AI-Powered Smart Replies Feature for the Mail App at WWDC 2024: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/Mateusz Taciak

Apple might add an email summarisation feature to both iOS 18 and macOS 15, the report claimed

Highlights
  • Reportedly, Apple could also add Smart Replies capability to Siri
  • Mail app is also reported to get an email classification feature
  • Apple has created Project BlackPearl to develop AI features for Mail app
Advertisement

Apple could introduce an AI-powered Smart Replies feature to its native Mail app, as per a report. The Smart Reply feature will be able to use artificial intelligence (AI) to instantly generate responses to emails in the inbox. The tech giant is reported to unveil the feature at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 scheduled for June 10. Siri is said to be equipped with the Smart Replies feature as well, which would allow it to generate messages and reply to emails on the user's behalf. Reportedly, these AI-led upgrades are being developed by Apple's Project BlackPearl.

Apple to add AI-Powered features to the Mail App

According to a report by AppleInsider, the Mail app is set for a major upgrade. Citing people familiar with the matter, it claimed that a Smart Replies feature will be able to generate email replies and help users respond to emails quickly. It is also said to be able to change the tonality of the responses. For instance, users can ask the reply to be more professional, more conversational, or friendlier.

The report claimed that the pre-release version of Apple's upcoming operating systems also showed more upgrades for the Mail app. The search results of the app were seen to include data from Contacts, locations, and on-device documents. This is reported to add a more nuanced search function for the Mail app. These features are said to be powered by the Ajax large language model (LLM), Apple's yet-to-be-announced on-device AI model.

Further, the Mail app might be able to categorise emails based on their text, claimed the report. This could mean that Apple will be equipping the Mail app with machine learning technology to analyse emails. The report highlighted that the app might be able to classify emails into one of the six pre-defined lists among Commerce, News, Other, Promotions, Social, and Transactions.

This could be useful for those who receive a large number of emails. Official email accounts of organisations may also benefit from it. Additionally, the report claims that Smart Replies and email categorisation features will also be added to Siri. While it is difficult to gauge the use case for the latter, the former will allow users to verbally respond to emails with AI-generated content.

Apart from these, a previous report has highlighted that Apple might add AI features for Siri, Photos app, Notes app, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Mail app, Siri, Ajax
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Outlook Mobile App for Android, iPhone Gets New Features With Latest Update
Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Reno 12F 4G Price Range, Key Features Surface Online; Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Apple to Unveil AI-Powered Smart Replies Feature for the Mail App at WWDC 2024: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed
  2. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Debuts
  3. HTC Teases New Phone Launch on June 12, Could Be HTC U24 Series
  4. Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI Will Come to Next Foldable Phones
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 7 Ultra Tipped to Get 3nm Chipset, 32GB RAM
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications Leak Again; Tipped to Get Periscope Camera
  7. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  8. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip With AI Capabilities
  9. Realme Confirms It Is Working on 300W Fast-Charging Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Developing 300W Fast-Charging Technology, Top Executive Confirms
  2. Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant With Content Generation, Automation Features Now Generally Available
  3. DuckDuckGo AI Chat With Support for GPT-3.5 Turbo, 3 Other AI Models Rolled Out to All Users
  4. Google NotebookLM Gets Upgraded to Gemini 1.5 Pro, Rolls Out in India and Other Markets: How It Works
  5. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Disney+ Hotstar Brings Dolby Vision to Live Sports Streaming in India
  6. Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 With Support for AI Capabilities, 120Hz Display Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra US Variant Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Leak Again; Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  9. Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 Price Range, Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. Apple to Reportedly Unveil a Passwords App at WWDC 2024 to Keep Track of User Login Credentials
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »