Vivo has formally teased its upcoming foldable, the Vivo X Fold 5. A company executive in China has posted a video on the Chinese social media platform, hinting at the imminent arrival of the new foldable phone. The teaser video confirms that the Vivo X Fold 5 will be lighter than last year's X Fold 3. The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery and could feature an 8.03-inch internal screen. The foldable is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Vivo X Fold 5 Will Be the Thinnest and Lightest Foldable Yet

Han Bo Xiao, Vivo's Product Manager, dropped a teaser on Weibo confirming the existence of Vivo X Fold 5. The 16-second video highlights the lightweight build of the upcoming foldable. It is confirmed to be lighter than the Vivo X Fold 3, which weighs 219 grams. The video claims that Vivo X Fold 5 will set a new record for thinness and lightness in the foldable smartphone segment.

The video doesn't disclose the exact weight of the device, but as per early leaks, the Vivo X Fold 5 could weigh 209 grams. The foldable is said to measure 4.3mm in the unfolded state and 9.33mm when folded. For reference, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 weighs 239 grams and measures 12.2mm when folded, and 5.6mm when unfolded. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find N5 weighs 229 grams, and measures 8.93mm in folded state and 4.21mm when unfolded.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Vivo X Fold 5 is rumoured to come with an 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED screen and a 6.53-inch LTPO OLED cover display. It is likely to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It could pack a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X Fold 5 is said to carry two 32-megapixel sensors on the inner and outer screens. It might boast a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a three-stage Alert Slider.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is rumoured to house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 30W wireless charging. It is likely to be cheaper than the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which came with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB + 512GB version.