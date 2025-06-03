Technology News
The Mortician Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

The Mortician is an American Crime docuseries that is directed by Joshua Rofe. The series has three episodes and is narrated by the accused himself

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 June 2025 12:15 IST
The Mortician Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Mortician Streaming Now – Find Out Where to Watch America’s Biggest Scandal Unfold

Highlights
  • The Mortician is an American crime docuseries
  • The series is based on America’s Biggest Scandal in the Funeral Industry
  • Now Streaming on JioHotstar in the English Language
Directed and produced by Joshua Rofe, The Mortician is a crime docuseries that has landed on your digital screens. This HBO original series follows America's most disturbing scandal, where a family funeral home turned into a base of some of the most heinous activities under David Schone's leadership. Now that David Schone is out of prison, he will narrate his side of the story. This docuseries will comprise three episodes, which will uncover dark secrets, greed, and some shocking revelations.

When and Where to Watch The Mortician

The Mortician is currently streaming on JioHotstar in the English Language. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this docuseries.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Mortician

Based on America's Biggest scandal of the funeral industry, The Mortician revolves around a family funeral house that has lost the trust of the public when they begin to exploit  to maximize profit. This series interviewed David Schone, under whose leadership, such shameful acts happened during the 1980s. Post his release from prison, he has described his side of the story. This series is highly intense and reveals some of the jaw-dropping hidden secrets narrated by David Schone.

Cast and Crew of The Mortician

David Schone, the man behind the scandal, himself is the narrator of the story. This docuseries has been directed and produced by Joshua Rofe. The music composers of The Mortician are Adem Ilhan and Daniel Pemberton, while the cinematographer is Ronan Killeen.

Reception of The Mortician

The Mortician, since its release, has gained remarkable reviews from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of this crime docuseries is 7.6/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, HBOOriginal, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
