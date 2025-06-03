The Mortician Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Directed and produced by Joshua Rofe, The Mortician is a crime docuseries that has landed on your digital screens. This HBO original series follows America's most disturbing scandal, where a family funeral home turned into a base of some of the most heinous activities under David Schone's leadership. Now that David Schone is out of prison, he will narrate his side of the story. This docuseries will comprise three episodes, which will uncover dark secrets, greed, and some shocking revelations.

When and Where to Watch The Mortician

The Mortician is currently streaming on JioHotstar in the English Language. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this docuseries.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Mortician

Based on America's Biggest scandal of the funeral industry, The Mortician revolves around a family funeral house that has lost the trust of the public when they begin to exploit to maximize profit. This series interviewed David Schone, under whose leadership, such shameful acts happened during the 1980s. Post his release from prison, he has described his side of the story. This series is highly intense and reveals some of the jaw-dropping hidden secrets narrated by David Schone.

Cast and Crew of The Mortician

David Schone, the man behind the scandal, himself is the narrator of the story. This docuseries has been directed and produced by Joshua Rofe. The music composers of The Mortician are Adem Ilhan and Daniel Pemberton, while the cinematographer is Ronan Killeen.

Reception of The Mortician

The Mortician, since its release, has gained remarkable reviews from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of this crime docuseries is 7.6/10.