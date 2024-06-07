Technology News
Microsoft says Outlook Mobile users on Android can now search past events for up to one year, compared to the previous limit of six months.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2024 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

These features were introduced with Outlook for Android and iOS app version 4.2418.0.

Highlights
  • Microsoft brought new features for Outlook Mobile app on Android and iOS
  • Compose, events, calendar and other functionalities received improvements
  • Outlook App for Android and iOS version 4.2418.0 brought these features
Microsoft Outlook received new features for its app on Android and iOS on Monday. The features were introduced as part of app updates on both platforms. According to Microsoft, the Compose and calendar functionalities have been improved on its iPhone app whereas the update for its Android app brings enhancements to events, search, and calendar. Furthermore, bug fixes have also been rolled out for both platforms.

Microsoft Outlook iOS app new features

According to release notes, Microsoft Outlook for iOS adds the Report Message option to the swipe action list. It also brings the ability to use a local account in Office 365 Box, the company's content cloud where users can securely store their files online and easily share them.

The Compose feature is also claimed to be updated and users can now resend messages from the Sent folder. Furthermore, Teams meeting chat can now be accessed from the event details in the calendar.

Microsoft Outlook Android app new features

On Android, the Outlook app update brings improvements to events, search, calendar and box. Microsoft says users can now search past events for up to one year, compared to the previous cap of six months.

Additionally, a Teams tab has been added through which Teams chat messages can be searched. When a message is selected, it will open up the same message in the Teams mobile app. Users who do not have the app will be redirected to the Google Play Store instead, Microsoft claims.

It also brings the same functionality to Compose and events as introduced on iOS. Microsoft says the update for Outlook for Android fixes an issue that prevented the single sign-on flow from succeeding for Microsoft 365 accounts in some cases.

These features were introduced with Outlook for Android and iOS app version 4.2418.0.

Microsoft Copilot on Telegram

In another recent development, Microsoft integrated its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Copilot with Telegram, with a limit of 30 turns per day. It enables Telegram users to converse with the chatbot, ask questions and browse the internet.

Currently, the feature is released in beta, although it has been made available to all users for free.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

