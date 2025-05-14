Technology News
FalconX Partners With Standard Chartered to Serve Institutional Crypto Investors

FalconX will gain access to Standard Chartered's banking and foreign exchange services with the new partnership.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2025 16:37 IST
FalconX Partners With Standard Chartered to Serve Institutional Crypto Investors

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Standard Chartered

FalconX claims to be catering to over 600 institutional investors

  • FalconX was founded in 2018 and is based in the US
  • Standard Chartered is also working with institutional clients in the UAE
  • In the US, banks can now work with crypto firms to serve clients
FalconX, the US-based digital assets broker, announced on Wednesday is set to offer banking services to institutional clients, as part of a new partnership with Standard Chartered. The crypto platform claims that it executes over $1.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,27,97,325 crore) in trading value and serves over 600 institutional clients. Both the firms pointed to a rise in the demand for secure services related to digital assets, as the reason for announcing the initiative. These institutional investors will include asset managers, hedge funds, token issuers, and payment platforms.

With the new partnership, FalconX said it will integrate the bank's traditional finance infrastructure with its own offerings. This will let large-scale investors tap into an expanded range of currency pairs for investments. The clients will also be able to use Standard Chartered's expertise to process reliable international settlements using digital assets.

"We support trading and financing for some of the world's largest institutions in digital asset markets, and this relationship strengthens our ability to deliver robust banking and FX solutions to clients who rely on us to operate in crypto markets," said Matt Long, General Manager, APAC and Middle East at FalconX.

Standard Chartered is one of many established banks that are exploring the digital assets sector. In November 2022, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) teamed up with Standard Chartered to pilot the uses of digital tokens to simplify financial trading. Similarly, in September 2024, the London-headquartered lender launched a crypto custody service in the UAE designed to provide guidance to institutional investors with traditional expertise.

Luke Boland, a senior official from Standard Chartered, said the bank will continue to contribute to developing the digital asset ecosystem.

"As institutional demand for digital assets continues to grow, we're proud to provide the banking infrastructure that enables firms like FalconX to deliver world-class trading and financing solutions to institutional clients," Boland noted.

FalconX's decision to join forces with a mainstream bank such as Standard Chartered comes right after the US officially removed restrictions on banks around engaging with crypto.

Earlier this month, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) allowed banks in the US to offer services like crypto custody and management. The OCC also said customers of US national banks and federal savings associations can access crypto custody services from their lenders in the US and seek assistance in buying or selling of crypto assets.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, FalconX, Standard Chartered, Banking
