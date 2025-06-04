Technology News
Vivo X Fold 5 Compared to iPhone 16 Pro Max; to Be Only Slightly Thicker When Folded

Vivo X Fold 5 has previously been teased to weigh considerably less than the Vivo X Fold 3, which weighs 219g.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2025 10:49 IST
Vivo X Fold 5 Compared to iPhone 16 Pro Max; to Be Only Slightly Thicker When Folded

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 (pictured) measures 10.2mm when folded and 4.65mm when unfolded

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 5 could weigh 209g and measure 8.7mm in thickness
  • The handset will likely get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • The Vivo X Fold 5 may support 90W wired and 30W wireless charging
Vivo X Fold 5 has been teased to weigh less than its preceding model and a new teaser now shows the thickness of the upcoming book-style foldable. It is expected to be considerably slimmer than the X Fold 3. The latest teaser compares the thickness of Vivo's X Fold 5 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. In the images shared, the foldable appears to be only slightly thicker than the iPhone. Notably, recent leaks have hinted at the expected price range and probable key features of the anticipated Vivo X Fold 5. 

Vivo X Fold 5 Thickness Compared to iPhone 16 Pro Max

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao shared an image comparing the thickness of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 5 with Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max in a Weibo post. In one of the images in the post, the thickness of the book-style foldable smartphone appears to be slightly more than that of the compared iPhone. 

vivo xfold5 iphone 16promax weibo hanboxiao inline Vivo x fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5 thickness compared to iPhone 16 Pro Max
Photo Credit: Weibo/ @Han Boxiao

 

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25mm thick, whereas, when folded, the Vivo X Fold 5 is said to measure 8.7mm, as per tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). If true, it would be significantly thinner than the 10.2mm thickness of the Vivo X Fold 3. Notably, when unfolded, the X Fold 5 has been tipped to have a thickness of 4.3mm, which is slimmer than the 4.65mm profile of the X Fold 3.

A recent teaser shared by Boxiao suggested that the Vivo X Fold 5 will be considerably lighter than the standard Vivo X Fold 3, which weighs 219g. Meanwhile, a leak suggested that the upcoming foldable could weigh 209g.

Previously, a tipster claimed that the Vivo X Fold 5 will be cheaper than the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which costs CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the base 16GB + 512GB configuration. The same tipster suggested that the anticipated handset could pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X Fold 5 has been tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and support for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It may sport an 8.03-inch inner foldable 2K+ AMOLED screen and a 6.53-inch LTPO OLED outer display. The handset could carry three 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a periscope telephoto shooter, and two 32-megapixel selfie cameras placed on the main and cover displays. It will likely be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a three-stage Alert Slider as well.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IPX8 rated design
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Quality telephoto camera
  • Speedy wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Spammy notifications
  • Ultrawide camera is average
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
