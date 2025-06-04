Vivo X Fold 5 has been teased to weigh less than its preceding model and a new teaser now shows the thickness of the upcoming book-style foldable. It is expected to be considerably slimmer than the X Fold 3. The latest teaser compares the thickness of Vivo's X Fold 5 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. In the images shared, the foldable appears to be only slightly thicker than the iPhone. Notably, recent leaks have hinted at the expected price range and probable key features of the anticipated Vivo X Fold 5.

Vivo X Fold 5 Thickness Compared to iPhone 16 Pro Max

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao shared an image comparing the thickness of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 5 with Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max in a Weibo post. In one of the images in the post, the thickness of the book-style foldable smartphone appears to be slightly more than that of the compared iPhone.

Vivo X Fold 5 thickness compared to iPhone 16 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @Han Boxiao

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25mm thick, whereas, when folded, the Vivo X Fold 5 is said to measure 8.7mm, as per tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). If true, it would be significantly thinner than the 10.2mm thickness of the Vivo X Fold 3. Notably, when unfolded, the X Fold 5 has been tipped to have a thickness of 4.3mm, which is slimmer than the 4.65mm profile of the X Fold 3.

A recent teaser shared by Boxiao suggested that the Vivo X Fold 5 will be considerably lighter than the standard Vivo X Fold 3, which weighs 219g. Meanwhile, a leak suggested that the upcoming foldable could weigh 209g.

Previously, a tipster claimed that the Vivo X Fold 5 will be cheaper than the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which costs CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the base 16GB + 512GB configuration. The same tipster suggested that the anticipated handset could pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X Fold 5 has been tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and support for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It may sport an 8.03-inch inner foldable 2K+ AMOLED screen and a 6.53-inch LTPO OLED outer display. The handset could carry three 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a periscope telephoto shooter, and two 32-megapixel selfie cameras placed on the main and cover displays. It will likely be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a three-stage Alert Slider as well.