Apple is working on a new feature that could improve battery life on its smartphones when the iOS 19 update rolls out to users later this year, according to a report. The Cupertino company's upcoming Apple Intelligence features could include a new AI-powered battery management mode that dynamically adjusts power usage based on how a person uses their smartphone. Apple will also reportedly add support for showing how much time it will take to charge an iPhone with the iOS 19 update.

Apple's Upcoming AI-Powered Battery Improvements

According to a Bloomberg report that cites people with knowledge of Apple's plans, the is working on an "AI-powered battery management mode" that will arrive with iOS 19. The feature is said to use battery data collected from users' smartphones and allocate power efficiently and conserve battery life.

The feature is part of the Apple Intelligence platform, according to the report, and it could use on-device processing to analyse app usage and optimise battery life on supported iPhone models. Apple will also reportedly show users the time required to fully charge an iPhone via the lock screen — a feature that is already available on several Android smartphones.

While the company's recent Apple Intelligence features have been limited to recent models that support the AI platform, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro, the Bloomberg report states that the battery improvement "will be available for all iPhones that have iOS 19."

While rivals have increased the size of batteries on their smartphones — the OnePlus 13 packs a 6,000mAh battery — Apple's flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 4,685mAh battery. Apple makes up for this with OS and chip level optimisations that deliver decent battery life on its larger handsets.

However, the company's upcoming lineup is expected to include a new variant called the iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim) and that handset could arrive with a smaller battery. The publication speculates that the new battery features could be introduced to maximise the battery life offered by what could be Apple's slimmest smartphone to date.

The company is expected to announce details of its iOS 19 operating system next month, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) event. The company will also unveil iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, macOS 16, and other software updates at WWDC, alongside new Apple Intelligence features that are expected to arrive on supported devices when these updates roll out later this year.