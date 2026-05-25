Apple Is Reportedly Working on a New Gen AI Website Ahead of WWDC 2026

Ahead of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), a new development has surfaced. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is readying a new “Gen AI” website, which could be showcased at WWDC 2026. It is currently non-functional and shows a connection timed out error, but the website appears to be registered. This means it could be stopped from going live on the server side. The purpose of the website is not clear immediately, but it indicates that artificial intelligence (AI) could be a major topic in this year's event.

Apple Reportedly Working on a Gen AI Website

According to a MacRumors report, a new Apple subdomain, genai.apple.com, was discovered by the publication's contributor, Aaron Perris. It can be accessed here, but the website is not live at the time of writing this. Currently, opening the website gives a “ERR_CONNECTION_TIMED_OUT” message. Interestingly, it is different from when you look for a random subdomain, which typically generates a “DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN” message.

An AppleInsider report claims that the separate messages highlight that the subdomain has been registered but not taken online. With WWDC 2026 just two weeks away, there is a possibility that the Gen AI website will be unveiled during the event's keynote session. Questions have also been raised about the need for a separate AI website when the Apple Intelligence page exists. However, the purported Gen AI website is a subdomain and not a web page under the company's official website.

This means the subdomain can serve as an individual platform, with multiple web pages, systemic indexing, and other interactive features. It can also act as the website hub for all the AI offerings by the iPhone maker going forward.

The timing of the website makes sense. With the Google partnership, Apple now has access to a foundational Gemini model to power its in-house generative AI features and tools. It is expected to be the brains of the new Siri, which has been delayed for nearly two years now. However, one thing is currently unclear. Whether Apple continues with the existing Apple Intelligence branding for its feature or switches to “Gen AI” could potentially be revealed during the upcoming event.

Do note that the abovementioned information is based on leaked information and speculations. Apple has not said anything about it officially. So, take this with a pinch of salt until the company announces it.