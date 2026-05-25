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Apple's iOS 27 Update Said to Offer Revamped AirPods Settings Interface With Simplified Controls Layout

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 during its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote on June 8.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 12:10 IST
Apple's iOS 27 Update Said to Offer Revamped AirPods Settings Interface With Simplified Controls Layout

The refreshed AirPods controls are expected to arrive alongside several other software changes

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Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly reorganising AirPods settings categories
  • iOS 27 could make AirPods features easier to find and manage
  • AirPods controls are expected to remain inside system settings
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Apple could make managing AirPods simpler with its next major software update, according to a recent report. The company is said to be preparing changes to the way users interact with controls and preferences for its wireless earbuds across multiple platforms. The update is expected to focus on improving usability and reducing complexity in an area that has expanded considerably over the years. The reported changes are part of Apple's broader software plans for 2026, which are expected to be unveiled at its developer conference next month.

AirPods Preferences Menu Might Get a Fresh Coat of Paint Across iPhone, iPad and Mac

According to the latest edition of Bloomberg's Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple is redesigning the AirPods settings interface in iOS 27. The iPhone maker is said to be reworking the menu to make important controls easier to locate and reduce the complexity of the current layout. The changes are also expected to extend to iPadOS 27 and macOS 27.

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On iPhone, AirPods preferences are available in a dedicated section of the Settings app whenever the earbuds are connected. Although Apple has steadily expanded AirPods capabilities with features such as head gestures, hearing assistance tools, adaptive audio, sleep detection, and other personalisation options, the structure used to manage those settings has changed very little since the product's early generations.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly revisiting the arrangement of these controls to create clearer categories and a more intuitive path through the available settings. The redesigned layout is also expected to improve the way different options are grouped, helping users move between related controls easily and access commonly used settings with fewer steps.

Gurman did not reveal what the updated interface will look like. However, the report suggests Apple is focusing on presenting an increasingly broad set of AirPods features in a way that is easier to understand and navigate.

The reported redesign follows years of requests from some users for a dedicated AirPods companion app, similar to the software Apple offers for devices such as the Apple Watch and Vision Pro. Despite those requests, Gurman's report indicates that Apple is not currently developing a standalone application for AirPods management. Instead, configuration options are expected to remain integrated within system settings.

The refreshed AirPods controls are expected to arrive alongside several other software changes planned for iOS 27. In a separate report, Gurman said Apple is working on improving the quality of content generated through Genmoji and Image Playground, expanding Apple Intelligence capabilities across more apps, allowing alternative wireless streaming technologies such as Google Cast to be set as defaults in certain markets, and introducing a redesigned Siri interface with a darker appearance.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 during its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote on June 8. The company is also expected to outline its next wave of artificial intelligence features at the event, including changes aimed at making Siri more conversational and better able to handle a wider range of requests.

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Further reading: iOS 27, AirPods Settings, Apple AirPods, Apple WWDC 2026, AirPods Controls, AirPods Settings Menu, AirPods Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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