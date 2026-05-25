Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to be launched in select global markets in July, along with the South Korean smartphone maker's first wide-folding handset. While the company has yet to confirm this, various details about the upcoming Samsung foldables have surfaced online in the past. Now, a tispter claims that the tech giant has a new naming scheme for its book-style foldable lineup. Earlier, the wide-folding phone was reportedly expected to arrive as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. But the company is now expected to market the phone as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Naming Scheme (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Ice Universe claims that the South Korean tech conglomerate is renaming its next-generation book-style foldable lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. The flagship foldable will reportedly be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. On the other hand, the tech giant's first wide-folding handset is expected to launch as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Earlier, the two phones were expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

This means the smartphone maker's first Ultra-branded Galaxy Z Fold series model could arrive later this year. In 2020, the tech giant introduced the Ultra branding for its flagship S lineup with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Ultra name has appeared on other Samsung products, particularly for its flagship devices. For reference, the Galaxy Book range also includes Ultra models, the latest being the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra. The company appears to be adopting the same naming scheme for its foldable lineup.

Separately, the leaker has shared an image of the purported wide-folding Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, revealing the design of its cover display. The screen is shown to feature squared-off corners. Moreover, the display appears with relatively thin bezels. A centred hole punch display cutout is shown at the top of the screen, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide！ pic.twitter.com/p8uXI8ogLo — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 23, 2026

Recently, a report claimed that the South Korea-based company will host a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London. During the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil the wide-folding Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the flagship Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8. However, a confirmation regarding the same is awaited.