Apple is expected to launch its next-generation MacBook Pro model later this year or early 2027. The rumoured laptop lineup from the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to feature an OLED display, a first for the MacBook Pro series. However, due to rumoured supply chain constraints and memory component shortages, Apple's rumoured MacBook Pro with an OLED display is facing delays. Now, a report claims that the MacBook Pro's OLED panels are set to enter the mass production phase next month, as Samsung is preparing to start shipping the panels to Apple soon. The new laptop is rumoured to be powered by Apple's M6 processor.

Next-Generation MacBook Pro Model Might Sport Samsung's 8.6th Generation OLED Display

A report in The Elec (in Korean) states that Samsung plans to start the mass production of its 8.6th generation OLED panels as early as June, after the South Korean tech giant recently achieved over 90 percent yield. Apple will reportedly equip its next-generation MacBook Pro models with this particular OLED display, and Samsung is expected to start shipping the panel to the Tim Cook-led company soon.

Apple will reportedly offer the MacBook Pro model with an OLED display in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, the same as the current generation Pro laptops. Both variants are expected to use Samsung's 8.6th OLED screens. Samsung reportedly estimates to supply about 2 million units of the OLED panel.

However, it is unclear how many of these units will be used by Apple for its laptops. The report added that, currently, the company is in the process of applying glass on top of the OLED panels. This process is said to take about a month.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to push the launch of the MacBook Pro with OLED panel further into 2027, due to supply chain issues and the burgeoning problem of RAM and SSD shortages. Earlier, the laptop was expected to be unveiled as early as Q4 2026 or Q1 2027.

While the company has yet to confirm the details, Apple is expected to equip the rumoured MacBook Pro with an OLED display with its unreleased M6 processor. Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly also working on a MacBook model, which will be equipped with an OLED touchscreen. It is expected to be marketed as the MacBook Ultra.