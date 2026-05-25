Bitcoin traded near $77,300 (roughly Rs. 73.6 lakh) on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market stabilised after easing geopolitical tensions improved risk sentiment across global markets. The world's largest cryptocurrency witnessed an increase of 0.55 percent in the last week, based on updated market data on Monday. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,100 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh), reflecting mixed movement across the broader crypto market. As per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker. Bitcoin is currently priced at around Rs. 73.4 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades at around Rs. 2 lakh.

Analysts noted that softer oil prices and reduced inflation concerns supported the rebound, though continued ETF outflows and uncertainty around upcoming US macro data are still limiting stronger bullish momentum.

Various crypto assets traded with a cautious tone on Monday as altcoins continued to lag behind Bitcoin's recovery attempt. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $662 (roughly Rs. 62,800), while Solana (SOL) traded near $85.91 (roughly Rs. 8,100). XRP hovered around $1.35 (roughly Rs. 128), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.10 (roughly Rs. 9.7), indicating selective participation across the market.

ETF Outflows and Inflation Concerns Continue to Limit Bullish Momentum

Providing a detailed assessment of the latest market setup, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin's move towards $77,000 on May 25 is best read as a relief bounce after the May 23 US-Iran peace plan signal. It is not yet a confirmed reversal [...] ETF flows show why conviction remains weak. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw about $1.26 billion (roughly Rs. 12,000 crore) in outflows over five sessions during the May correction. Investors should stay measured. The cleaner bullish signal would be BTC reclaiming $79,000 (roughly Rs. 75.2 lakh), ETF flows turning positive, and US inflation data easing pressure from yields and the dollar.”

Commenting on broader market conditions, the WazirX Market's Desk said, “Bitcoin trades near $77,004 (roughly Rs. 73.3 lakh), with daily technicals broadly neutral despite moving averages flagging short-term resistance [...] Ethereum is trading near $2,096 (roughly Rs. 1.99 lakh), with short-term technical indicators showing some pressure. However, stabilising momentum and continued developments around scaling upgrades, ETF-related interest, and stablecoin adoption keep the focus on Ethereum's broader ecosystem growth.”

Adding further perspective on recent price action, Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, ZebPay, said, “After tumbling nearly 4 percent late Friday amid heightened geopolitical tensions and heavy liquidations across the crypto market [...] Traditional markets also reacted positively, with US equity futures turning green and risk assets seeing renewed buying interest. Meanwhile, oil prices retreated as fears of supply disruption in the Middle East eased, reducing pressure on inflation-sensitive markets and further supporting the recovery across crypto and tech stocks.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market is showing signs of short-term stabilisation as easing geopolitical tensions help improve investor sentiment across risk assets. However, softer ETF flows, upcoming US inflation data, and uncertainty around Federal Reserve policy continue to keep traders cautious.

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