The Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, and Moto Buds 2 are now available for purchase in India. The handsets, part of Motorola's latest G-series lineup, were launched last week, alongside the Moto Buds 2. Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip and run on Android 16. They have a 13-megapixel rear camera. The Moto G37 features a 5,200mAh battery, while the G37 Power has a bigger 7,000mAh cell. The Moto Buds 2, meanwhile, sport a dual 11mm dynamic driver setup.

Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, Moto Buds 2 Price in India

In India, the Moto G37 is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It is sold in Pantone Capri and Pantone Impenetrable colourways.

The Moto G37 Power is offered in two RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. The handset is available in Pantone Capri, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue colour options.

Lastly, the Moto Buds 2 price in India is set at Rs. 2,999. The TWS earphones are offered in Pantone Carbon, Pantone Gray Mist, and Pantone Violet Ice colour options.

The Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, and Moto Buds 2 are available for purchase in India via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and retail stores across the country beginning today (Monday).

Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, Moto Buds 2 Offers

As part of the launch offers, customers can purchase the Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power with an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. This offer applies to IDFC, ICICI, and SBI Credit Card transactions. Apart from this, there is an instant discount of Rs. 5,500 on IDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Jio users purchasing the Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power are eligible for 5,000GB of cloud storage for six months, and Google Gemini benefits worth up to Rs. 15,000 with the Gemini Pro plan, as part of the bundled telecom offer.