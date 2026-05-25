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Moto G37, Moto G37 Power Go on Sale in India Alongside Moto Buds 2: Price, Offers

The Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, and Moto Buds 2 are available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Motorola India website, and retail stores.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 13:15 IST
Moto G37, Moto G37 Power Go on Sale in India Alongside Moto Buds 2: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto G37 (left) and Moto G37 Power (right)

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Highlights
  • Moto G37 price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant
  • G37 Power is offered in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB of storage
  • Moto Buds 2 cost Rs. 2,799
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The Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, and Moto Buds 2 are now available for purchase in India. The handsets, part of Motorola's latest G-series lineup, were launched last week, alongside the Moto Buds 2. Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip and run on Android 16. They have a 13-megapixel rear camera. The Moto G37 features a 5,200mAh battery, while the G37 Power has a bigger 7,000mAh cell. The Moto Buds 2, meanwhile, sport a dual 11mm dynamic driver setup.

Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, Moto Buds 2 Price in India

In India, the Moto G37 is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It is sold in Pantone Capri and Pantone Impenetrable colourways.

The Moto G37 Power is offered in two RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. The handset is available in Pantone Capri, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue colour options.

Lastly, the Moto Buds 2 price in India is set at Rs. 2,999. The TWS earphones are offered in Pantone Carbon, Pantone Gray Mist, and Pantone Violet Ice colour options.

The Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, and Moto Buds 2 are available for purchase in India via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and retail stores across the country beginning today (Monday).

Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, Moto Buds 2 Offers

As part of the launch offers, customers can purchase the Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power with an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. This offer applies to IDFC, ICICI, and SBI Credit Card transactions. Apart from this, there is an instant discount of Rs. 5,500 on IDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Jio users purchasing the Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power are eligible for 5,000GB of cloud storage for six months, and Google Gemini benefits worth up to Rs. 15,000 with the Gemini Pro plan, as part of the bundled telecom offer.

Moto G37 Power

Moto G37 Power

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Moto G37

Moto G37

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
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Further reading: Moto G37, Moto G37 Price in India, Moto G37 Specifications, Moto G37 Power, Moto G37 Power Price in India, Moto G37 Power Specifications, Moto Buds 2, Moto Buds 2 Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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