Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • X and Bluesky Roll Out Vertical Video Feeds as TikTok Restores Service in the US

X and Bluesky Roll Out Vertical Video Feeds as TikTok Restores Service in the US

X confirmed that the vertical video feed will be available for users in the US.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2025 19:57 IST
X and Bluesky Roll Out Vertical Video Feeds as TikTok Restores Service in the US

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter was rebranded as X after Elon Musk's takeover in 2023

Highlights
  • Bluesky users can swipe up to enter a timeline of only video posts
  • The Bluesky app was founded by Jack Dorsey
  • X users can access the video feed via a play button
Advertisement

X (formerly Twitter) has announced a new feature for its users. It has introduced a dedicated vertical video feed, similar to Instagram's Reels or YouTube's Shorts feeds. Another social media site, Bluesky, founded by Jack Dorsey, who was incidentally one of the founding members of Twitter, also revealed a similar vertical video feed feature. These announcements are speculated to be in response to TikTok's uncertain future in the US. Notably, Elon Musk-owned X recently confirmed that it will unveil X TV as well as X Money services in 2025.

X and Bluesky Launch Dedicated, Immersive Video Feed

In post on its platform, X announced that a new vertical video feed is now currently available for users in the US. The company claims it will be "an immersive new home for videos." The feed can be accessed through a play button at the bottom of the screen. The company did not confirm if this feature will be available to other users outside the US.

Bluesky, on the other hand, revealed that it is getting "in on the video action too," and that a customisable video feed is available for all users. Like other Bluesky feeds, users "can choose to pin these or not." The company clarified that the users will be able to swipe up to access a timeline of "only video posts." It is available to all users on the mobile app, the company said.

The series of dedicated vertical video feed integration among competing apps is speculated to be related to the disruption that the short-lived TikTok ban created in the US. The Bytedance-owned app stopped working for US users late on Saturday, but the ban was reversed the very next day.

The discussion surrounding the ban in the country went on for months. The uncertainty of the popular short-video-sharing app's future in the country led to a lot of users and competing developers scrambling for alternatives. According to a recent report, Perplexity AI, a US search engine startup, offered a bid to ByteDance on Saturday for the firm to merge with TikTok US. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: X, Twitter, Bluesky, Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Brings Semantic Indexing to Windows Search on Snapdragon-Powered Copilot+ PCs

Related Stories

X and Bluesky Roll Out Vertical Video Feeds as TikTok Restores Service in the US
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe Leaked Again; May See No Price Hike
  2. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  3. OpenAI Might Be Close to Launching Advanced AI Agents
  4. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Oppo Teases Find N5 Thinness Next to the iPhone 16 Pro
  6. Qualcomm Unveils a Seven Core Variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite
  7. Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Rising Droughts Threaten Agriculture, Energy, and Ecosystems Worldwide
  2. Realme Neo 7 SE Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site With Charging Speed Ahead of Debut
  3. Astronomers Observe Black Hole Reactivate, Emitting Jets of Plasma
  4. X and Bluesky Roll Out Vertical Video Feeds as TikTok Restores Service in the US
  5. Microsoft Brings Semantic Indexing to Windows Search on Snapdragon-Powered Copilot+ PCs
  6. Crypto Industry Lists Regulatory Framework at the Top of Its Donald Trump Wish List
  7. Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning View of Orion Nebula’s Protostars
  8. Instagram Rolls Out Rectangular Profile Grid, Increases Reel Duration to Three Minutes
  9. Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership Raises Antitrust Concerns, FTC Says
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Music for Status Updates on Android, iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »