Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Emerges as Another Twitter Like Service, Gaining Traction Among Power Users

Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Emerges as Another Twitter-Like Service, Gaining Traction Among Power Users

Bluesky is the latest in a long list of apps that are looking to steal Twitter's thunder after Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company. 

By Reuters | Updated: 1 May 2023 23:05 IST
Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Emerges as Another Twitter-Like Service, Gaining Traction Among Power Users

Photo Credit: Reuters

Bluesy is a text-focused social media service launched for select users in February

Highlights
  • Bluesky runs on a decentralized framework, similar to Mastodon
  • There is no support for videos and direct messages, or DMs, so far
  • Bluesky's core framework allows for various customizations

Jack Dorsey is taking another whack at a Twitter-like service with a new social media platform called Bluesky.

The service is gaining traction among Twitter power users, attracting prominent personalities including US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 

Bluesky, which bears similarities to the blue bird platform, is the latest in a long list of apps that are looking to steal Twitter's thunder after Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company. 

Here are some details on the service:

What is Bluesky?

It's a text-focused social media service launched for select users in February. Users can post short messages of up to 300 characters, and pictures. There is no support for videos and direct messages, or DMs, so far.

Bluesky runs on a decentralized framework, similar to social network Mastodon. It allows users to build independent social media experiences and users can join a specific "server", which has its own unique set of rules, interests and participants.

How does it compare to Twitter?

Bluesky offers a similar experience to Twitter — people create profiles and post short messages with text and images. On the timeline, Bluesky has "What's hot" and "Following" feed, similar to the curated "For You" and the chronological "Following" feeds on Twitter. 

Unlike Twitter, Bluesky's core framework allows for various customizations. "Instead of one site running the network, you can have many sites. It means you get a choice of provider, and individuals and businesses can self-host if they want," it said in a blog post in October.

Who is behind Bluesky?

It was started by Dorsey as a project within Twitter in 2019 and was set up as an independent company in 2022. As of April 2022, it had raised $13 million (nearly Rs. 105 crore) from Twitter.

Dorsey, Jeremie Miller, the inventor of communication protocol Jabber/XMPP, and Jay Graber, CEO of Bluesky, are its board members.

Is Bluesky taking on Twitter?

Too soon to say. The company told Bloomberg News it had over 40,000 users. 

The company began to sign up users on the wait-list early this year and announced its biggest single-day jump last week.  

While its user base is still small, Bluesky has attracted many power users including writer and comedian Dril, following frustrations with Musk's management of Twitter and the recent changes to the platform.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bluesky, Twitter, Mastadon, Elon Musk, social media, apps
FAA Sued by Environmentalists Over SpaceX's Rocket Launch License for Texas
Mobikwik Turned Profitable in March Quarter as Credit Active Users Doubled

Related Stories

Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Emerges as Another Twitter-Like Service, Gaining Traction Among Power Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip These Colour Options
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
  3. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Surfaces on Geekbench With These Specifications
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G With 33W Fast Charging Reportedly Launched: Details
  6. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  7. Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon
  8. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Renders Suggest New Design: See Here
  10. Vivo T2 5G Review: Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Almost Half of Indians Experience AI-Enabled Fake Voice Scams: McAfee Survey
  2. Meta Said to Be Targeting $7 Billion in Its Second Blue-Chip Bond Sale
  3. Mobikwik Turned Profitable in March Quarter as Credit Active Users Doubled
  4. Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Emerges as Another Twitter-Like Service, Gaining Traction Among Power Users
  5. FAA Sued by Environmentalists Over SpaceX's Rocket Launch License for Texas
  6. Former OpenSea Employee Made 'Free Money' Off NFTs, Says US Prosecutor
  7. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip Arctic Blue, Carbon Black Colour Options
  8. WhatsApp Banned Over 4.7 Million Accounts in March in India, Complied With All 3 GAC Orders
  9. Pixel Tablet Leaked Screenshots Show User Interface, Wallpapers Days After Pixel Fold UI Surfaces Online
  10. WhatsApp Testing New Side-By-Side View Feature on Android Tablets: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.