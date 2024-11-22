Brave rolled out a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Brave Search on Thursday. Earlier this year, the San Francisco-based software company introduced ‘Answer with AI' to its search engine, a feature that shows AI-generated summaries for searched queries. Now, it has added an extension to this feature dubbed AI chat mode, which allows users to ask follow-up questions in a chat-like interface. This feature is currently available to all users on Brave's search engine.

Brave Search Gets an AI Chat Mode

In a blog post, the software company detailed its new AI feature. The feature is available on Brave Search, a privacy-focused search engine which was released in 2022. Earlier this year, the company introduced an AI summary feature which is similar to Google's AI Overviews and shows intelligent summaries of the searched query.

However, unlike AI Overviews, Brave will now allow users to enter the rabbit hole by asking AI as many follow-up queries as they like. The AI chat mode appears at the bottom of the ‘Answer with AI' section as a thin text field. Once an additional query has been entered, a separate chat interface opens on top of the search page where the AI answers the query.

Brave Search AI chat mode

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to test the feature and found that users can ask multiple follow-up queries. The interface is minimal with fast inference time and processing speed. The chatbot also shows all the reference websites from where the information was sourced on top of the response. Additionally, it also issues a warning asking users to verify critical facts.

The AI chat mode also allows users to copy the response and leave feedback by either leaving a thumbs-up or thumbs-down remark. Further, users can open the searched query in a new tab and share the generated response by quickly copying the URL.

Brave claims that the AI feature offers all the privacy protections of the search engine and does not profile the user or store the queries. The conversations with the AI are also not stored and kept private.

The company stated that the AI chat mode feature is powered by both the company's internal LLM and third-party AI models. The data is sourced from Brave Search results to keep the responses grounded and reduce the risks of AI hallucination.